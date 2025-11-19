Owen Meredith leaving NMA to join Mail group as head of public policy

Owen Meredith is leaving his job as CEO of the News Media Association to join Mail publisher DMG Media as managing director, public policy, starting in May 2026. He will replace editor emeritus Peter Wright, who will be retiring after 47 years with the company.
Meredith has led the NMA for five years, leading UK national and regional newspaper publishers’ engagement with government and regulators.
Wright has been editor emeritus for 14 years, during which time he played a leading role in setting up the Independent Press Standards Organisation, and in persuading Parliament to pass the Digital Markets Act, designed to give news publishers fair terms in dealing with online platforms such as Google. Prior to that he was editor of The Mail on Sunday, also for 14 years.
Chairman of DMG Media parent company DMGT Lord Rothermere said: “There has never been a more important time to ensure the Government supports an independent and sustainable news media, and Owen’s leadership of the NMA shows there couldn’t be a better person for the job.
“Of course I am very sorry Peter will be leaving us. He is a superb journalist and editor, who has used his skills and contacts to find solutions to problems that have threatened the whole industry. I wish him every luck in enjoying his retirement, and hope that from time to time we will still be able to call upon his wisdom.”
Editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail, Ted Verity, said: “Peter has been an inspiration to a whole generation of Mail journalists.
“Under his editorship, The Mail on Sunday became Britain’s biggest Sunday paper, with a sale of 2.5 million at its peak, and broke a whole string of great stories, not least Virginia Giuffre’s allegations about the then Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
“The Mail has been a huge supporter of Owen’s Make It Fair campaign, he brings deep knowledge of the media industry, strong relationships with key figures, and a clear passion for championing sustainable, high-quality news media. His experience and perspective will be invaluable and I very much look forward to working with him.”
