Observer confirms departure of editor Lucy Rock

Observer editor (print) Lucy Rock. Picture: Linda Nylind for The Observer

The Observer has confirmed the departure of Lucy Rock who was announced in December as the first female editor in the title’s 234-year history.

Rock was previously deputy editor of The Observer from 2018 to 2024 and her appointment came ahead of the transfer of ownership to Tortoise Media in April 2025.

A spokesperson for The Observer said: “Lucy Rock decided to step down as print editor of The Observer in September.

“We are hugely thankful to Lucy for her leadership over the course of the negotiations between Tortoise and The Guardian last year and the transition from Kings Place at the beginning of this year.”

The departure of Rock leaves James Harding as editor in chief with Basia Cummings and Giles Whittell as his deputies. All three come from the Tortoise side of the merger.

