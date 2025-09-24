The Observer hires first chief commercial officer

The Observer has hired its first chief commercial officer six months after being sold by The Guardian to Tortoise Media.
Mike Duffy is joining The Observer from Time magazine, where he was vice president, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) leading its sales strategy for the region.
He has been charged with leading The Observer’s advertising and partnership strategy and renewing its relationship with brands and agencies as a solo brand.
The Observer is about to become fully independent from The Guardian’s advertising team.
The Guardian has been co-selling advertising for The Observer since the sale to Tortoise Media in April but the transitional agreement will end on 10 October.
Duffy, whose previous roles include sales director, EMEA at Forbes and global client director for the Financial Times, said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild The Observer as a meaningful partner for brands to advertise, convene and tell their story.
“My ambition, along with the commercial team, is to build a business as big as the brand, one that honours The Observer’s remarkable heritage while shaping a bold new future.”
[Read more: Observer cuts casual shifts amidst drop in pages for Sunday title]
Duffy will report in to The Observer’s co-chief executives Emma Sullivan and Richard Furness.
He is being joined by Nick Territt, former head of newspapers at The Times and Sunday Times, who has been hired as director of advertising.
The Observer also announced it is launching a creative studio called Studio 1791 so it can work with brands on putting together “powerful, trusted narratives that connect deeply with audiences”.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog