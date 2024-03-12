BBC News podcasts chief to lead cut-down Newsnight

Jonathan Aspinwall. Picture: Robert Timothy/BBC

The boss of BBC News Podcasts is moving to Newsnight to lead its evolution into an interview and discussion show.

Jonathan Aspinwall, who has worked at the BBC since 1997, will become executive editor of Newsnight.

The BBC announced in November that Newsnight would reformat into an “interview, debate and discussion show which draws on the best of the BBC’s talent and news-making interviews to make sense of the day’s news”.

This will mean the programme will no longer have its own dedicated reporters to produce investigative films. The programme is also being cut from 45 to 30 minutes.

Related

The total number of jobs at Newsnight was planned to be cut from 57 to 23 as a result.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Former editor Stewart Maclean, who was appointed in April 2022, handed in his resignation before the changes were made public but reportedly after talks of dramatic cuts to the programme had begun.

Aspinwall currently runs BBC News Podcasts, including Newscast (reportedly the 14th biggest podcast in the UK in the last quarter of 2023), Americast, Ukrainecast, The Global Story and The Shamima Begum Story series.

Aspinwall said the Newsnight team will “be building on Newsnight’s formidable reputation for the biggest interviews and sharp analysis” ahead of the UK and US elections.

John McAndrew, director of news programmes at the BBC, said: “Jonathan’s sharp news sense, creativity and experience of developing new formats make him the perfect person to oversee Newsnight as it enters a new phase. He will ensure that it remains the destination for intelligent debate, analysis and forensic interviews.”

McAndrew also thanked deputy editors Rosie Seed and Becky Emmett who have led Newsnight on an interim basis since Maclean’s departure. He said they have been “maintaining the programme’s high editorial standards and leading the way on some of the biggest stories of the year”.

Aspinwall’s previous BBC roles include editing Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg as well as deputy editor of BBC Breakfast, senior news editor at World TV and editor of 5 Live’s late night output.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog