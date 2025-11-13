Michael Peralta returns to Future as chief revenue officer

Former Future plc chief revenue officer Michael Peralta is returning to the publisher in the same role.
Future said Peralta’s appointment comes as it “accelerates its focus on harnessing the power of AI, first-party data, and Retail Media Networks (RMN) to deliver greater value and future-ready solutions for its partners”.
Peralta will return on 3 December and report directly to chief executive Kevin Li Ying, who has led the company since March.
Li Ying said: “Future is investing in the best talent and leadership to supercharge our next phase of growth, and Mike’s return is the ultimate signal of this.
“With his deep understanding of our vast portfolio and proven track record in media and advertising, I have full confidence in his abilities to drive success for our clients, partners, and global audiences.”
Peralta was chief revenue officer at Future in 2019 to 2021 and was most recently vice president and general manager of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions.
He said: “Coming back to Future at such a defining moment is incredibly exciting.
“Under Kevin’s leadership, there’s a powerful vision for where we’re headed – one that’s powered by data, technology, and innovation.
“Future is actively diversifying across advertising, e-commerce, RMN, and emerging AI and data partnerships – my focus is on uniting all of these strengths to drive sustainable growth and deliver unmatched value for our advertisers and partners.”
Future said in September that for its B2C brands in the second half of its financial year ending 30 September, magazine revenues were “resilient”, affiliate revenues were down because of audience declines, programmatic advertising was “soft” but improved, and direct digital advertising was up.
B2B revenue was “soft” but up compared to the first half of the year.
