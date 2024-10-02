Michael Jermey to leave ITV after 16 years as director of news and current affairs

ITV director of news and current affairs Michael Jermey. Picture: ITV

Michael Jermey is leaving ITV after 16 years as director of news and current affairs.

Jermey, who will stay at ITV until the end of the year, is set to become chair of UK charity the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Jermey said: “I will miss the brilliant and talented people who make ITV such a special place to work.

“ITV plays a vital part in national life. It’s an honour to have spent most of my career in public service broadcasting at ITV News… Every day the people of ITV News and Programmes produce television and digital output that serves a strong public purpose and which audiences value. I will continue to cheer on the team as a committed viewer.”

Jermey’s tenure leading news and current affairs at ITV has covered five UK general elections, seven prime ministers, three US presidencies, the Scottish independence and EU referendums, the Covid-19 pandemic, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

ITV highlighted his achievements including launching the channel’s news trainee scheme in 2005, modernising its regional news output, starting the Exposure documentary strand, organising the first leaders’ debate in 2010, the 2015 editorial refresh of News at Ten with a single anchor format, the creation of the hour-long Evening News in 2022, and overseeing the launch of news content on streaming service ITVX.

ITV director of television Kevin Lygo said: “Under Michael’s leadership, ITV News has demonstrated boldness, integrity, impartiality and robust independence. Michael leaves with the great respect and admiration of all of us, and I want to thank him for his huge contribution to ITV and public service broadcasting more broadly.”

And ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “Michael has been an exceptional leader of our News teams. In many forums from Westminster and Whitehall to every region in the UK, he has been a strong advocate for ITV’s journalism and our contribution to society and democracy. He has twice been the key editorial leader on the once-a-decade renewals of ITV’s public service broadcasting licences.

“High quality, accessible and trusted news, with people at the heart of the coverage, has the prominence and trust it deserves in our business and amongst millions of viewers, in large part thanks to Michael who has built a fantastic team of journalists.”

ITV said it will begin advertising for Jermey’s successor in the coming days and intends to appoint his successor before the end of the year.

