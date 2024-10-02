View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
October 2, 2024

Michael Jermey to leave ITV after 16 years as director of news and current affairs

Jermey will chair the Disasters Emergency Committee.

By Charlotte Tobitt

ITV director of news and current affairs Michael Jermey. Picture: ITV

Michael Jermey is leaving ITV after 16 years as director of news and current affairs.

Jermey, who will stay at ITV until the end of the year, is set to become chair of UK charity the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Jermey said: “I will miss the brilliant and talented people who make ITV such a special place to work.

“ITV plays a vital part in national life. It’s an honour to have spent most of my career in public service broadcasting at ITV News… Every day the people of ITV News and Programmes produce television and digital output that serves a strong public purpose and which audiences value. I will continue to cheer on the team as a committed viewer.”

Jermey’s tenure leading news and current affairs at ITV has covered five UK general elections, seven prime ministers, three US presidencies, the Scottish independence and EU referendums, the Covid-19 pandemic, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

ITV highlighted his achievements including launching the channel’s news trainee scheme in 2005, modernising its regional news output, starting the Exposure documentary strand, organising the first leaders’ debate in 2010, the 2015 editorial refresh of News at Ten with a single anchor format, the creation of the hour-long Evening News in 2022, and overseeing the launch of news content on streaming service ITVX.

Content from our partners
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Press Gazette
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
Freddy Mayhew
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh

ITV director of television Kevin Lygo said: “Under Michael’s leadership, ITV News has demonstrated boldness, integrity, impartiality and robust independence. Michael leaves with the great respect and admiration of all of us, and I want to thank him for his huge contribution to ITV and public service broadcasting more broadly.”

And ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “Michael has been an exceptional leader of our News teams. In many forums from Westminster and Whitehall to every region in the UK, he has been a strong advocate for ITV’s journalism and our contribution to society and democracy. He has twice been the key editorial leader on the once-a-decade renewals of ITV’s public service broadcasting licences.

“High quality, accessible and trusted news, with people at the heart of the coverage, has the prominence and trust it deserves in our business and amongst millions of viewers, in large part thanks to Michael who has built a fantastic team of journalists.”

ITV said it will begin advertising for Jermey’s successor in the coming days and intends to appoint his successor before the end of the year.

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor