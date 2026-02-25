Longtime Big Issue deputy becomes editor

Weekly street newspaper Big Issue has promoted deputy editor Steven MacKenzie to editor.
MacKenzie will succeed Paul McNamee, who has led the publication for 19 years, in March.
MacKenzie has been deputy editor for almost six years, helping to co-ordinate print and digital activities for Big Issue. He started freelancing for the title in 2008 and joined the staff as a features writer in 2012.
He said: “Big Issue is one of the most respected publications in the country, with a proud history and a vital role to play in the future. Since starting as a volunteer in the Glasgow editorial office nearly 15 years ago, I’ve learned what the magazine means to the vendors that sell it and the people who buy it every week.
“Big Issue’s award-winning journalism spans interviews with the biggest names in popular culture to agenda-setting investigations and reporting that not only highlights problems but seeks solutions.
“Each week we’ll work hard to deliver a magazine our vendors are proud to sell, and our readers trust for insight, entertainment and clarity in challenging times. It’s an honour to step into the editor role in our milestone 35th year.”
Managing director Russell Blackman said: “With over a decade of experience in our newsroom, Steven knows the fabric of Big Issue inside out, understanding the unique lens of our reporting and the distinct character of our brand. He’s ideally placed to take us forward into this next chapter.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Paul McNamee for his near-two-decade long stewardship of our magazine. Big Issue has remained brave, relevant, funny, angry and compassionate under his leadership, and what’s always stood out is Paul’s absolute commitment to the mission of the Big Issue and to the people at the heart of it. That sense of responsibility to vendors and to readers has been unwavering.”
MacKenzie’s appointment comes shortly after the brand’s top two digital editors were among several staff members made redundant.
A spokesperson for the publication said earlier this month: “Like many publishers, Big Issue Group has faced a challenging financial market in recent years. We are taking difficult but necessary steps to reduce costs and reshape parts of the organisation to ensure our long-term stability. This process has been undertaken across the group and isn’t isolated to our editorial team.
“These actions are essential for continuing to deliver our life-changing services for the thousands of vendors who rely on the income brought in by selling the Big Issue every week.”
Big Issue is published weekly in print, sold for £5 by street vendors who buy their copies for £2.50. Readers can also pay to subscribe, the money from which goes to support for the vendors and the production of the magazine.
Big Issue has also expanded its digital operation to publish daily reporting since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog