Two LBC News launch presenters to leave after five years

LBC News presenters Lisa Aziz and Martin Stanford are stepping down from presenting on the 24-hour rolling news station.

Both presenters were part of the launch team for LBC News in October 2019. They will each finish next Friday (4 April).

Aziz presents LBC News Breakfast from 6am to 9am. She said she had “decided it really is time to switch the 3.30am alarm off” and that she was “very proud to be part of LBC News’ success”.

LBC News had a weekly reach of 974,000 people across the UK in Q4 2024, up by a fifth year on year. The main LBC station had 2.7 million.

Stanford, who presents the mid-morning weekday show from 9am to 12pm, said “it’s been a pleasure – but it’s also time for a break”.

Tim John, managing editor of LBC News and parent company Global’s newsroom: “After more than five years on the station – and more than 80 years combined in broadcasting – Lisa Aziz and Martin Stanford have decided to step down from presenting their weekday programmes on LBC News.

“They are two of the UK’s most respected and recognised news presenters, and have been an integral part of our world class team since we launched in 2019.

“They are outstanding broadcasters and journalists, and they leave LBC News with our love, gratitude and very best wishes.”

