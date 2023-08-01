View all newsletters
August 1, 2023

LBC appoints The Sun’s Natasha Clark as political editor

Natasha Clark is currently chief political correspondent at The Sun.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Natasha Clark in the LBC studio
LBC's new political editor Natasha Clark. Picture: Global

The Sun’s chief political correspondent Natasha Clark is joining LBC as its political editor.

Clark has covered politics at The Sun for six years, and took on her most recent role – also covering the environment beat – a year ago.

She has previously worked on the Red Box team at The Times and as a news reporter at Politics Home, and freelanced for The Guardian and The Independent.

Clark succeeds Theo Usherwood, who stepped down after more than nine years as LBC political editor in April for family reasons.

Clark said she would be “joining LBC at such an exciting time, ahead of one of the most high stakes elections in years” and alongside its other presenters and reporters will be “bringing our listeners and readers the stories and analysis that really matter to them”.

Her role will include making sure the Global-owned station is leading the political news agenda with exclusives and interviews and she will work with journalists such as Westminster editor and presenter Ben Kentish.

LBC managing editor Tom Cheal said: “Natasha has a proven track record as an outstanding, highly regarded and tenacious journalist, breaking and reporting some of the biggest stories in Westminster in recent years.

“At this pivotal time in British politics, we are delighted to welcome Natasha to Global and look forward to her bringing her wealth of experience and insight to LBC, along with the stories that are important to our listeners.”

LBC has 3.5 million listeners each week across the UK, according to the latest RAJAR figures for Q2.

