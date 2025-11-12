Kamal Ahmed joins Fortune as editorial director for UK and Europe

Kamal Ahmed. Picture: Tom Jamieson, The Telegraph

Kamal Ahmed is leaving The Telegraph to join business publisher Fortune as executive editorial director for UK and Europe.

Ahmed’s role is aimed at building Fortune’s presence and visibility across Europe including via Fortune.com, the print magazine, newsletters and Fortune events. Video and audio are also planned to be areas of expansion.

Fortune said Ahmed will “amplify Fortune’s voice in Europe through live journalism, compelling editorial storytelling, and by helping to shape exclusive curated conferences and private events that connect C‑suite leaders across industries and borders”.

His arrival at Fortune comes as it rebuilds its team focused on Europe. It made its four-strong London-based editorial team, including executive editor Alex Wood Morton, redundant this summer. Some Europe-based staff remained but they reported to the US rather than as part of that Europe-focused team.

Jim Jacovides, Fortune’s managing director in Europe, said: “Kamal joins at a pivotal moment as we expand Fortune’s presence across Europe and bring the Fortune 500 community to life.

“His editorial expertise and commitment to connecting ideas, leaders, and impact align perfectly with the next chapter of Fortune in Europe – and with our mission to connect the global C-suite through great journalism, convenings, and community.”

Ahmed has spent about 18 months at The Telegraph where he was a columnist and director of audio, launching the daily news podcast The Daily T in May 2024 which he co-hosted with Camilla Tominey until this summer.

He joined The Telegraph from The News Movement, a social-first publisher aimed at young people that he co-founded and where he was editor-in-chief.

He was previously editorial director, economics editor and business editor at BBC News, and business editor at The Sunday Telegraph.

Ahmed said Fortune’s brands “rightly lead the world in business, technology, and management thinking”.

“It will be an honour to work with Jim and the team in London to expand the Fortune 500 community across Europe – producing great content and curating the very best conversations and connections.”

As well as Ahmed, Fortune has hired Francesca Cassidy, editor at business publisher Raconteur, as editor – features and Fortune 500 C-Suite.

She said she will “help develop content that engages the Fortune 500 Europe C-suite by producing insight-led journalism that explores the challenges and opportunities business leaders face”.

Meanwhile Tara Teymoori recently started as community director, responsible for building and engaging the members of the Fortune 500 Europe community through events and member engagement.

Jacovides said the trio will “bring that community to life – serving the Fortune 500 C-suite with the stories, conversations, and connections that matter most”.

A Fortune spokesperson told Press Gazette further hiring for the team is planned, with more to come as appropriate as the business scales, and it will also be working with freelances.

