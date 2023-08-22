GB News Breakfast gets new editor to execute ‘ambitious’ plans

Chris Rogers, new editor of GB News Breakfast. Picture: GB News

GB News has appointed a new editor of its breakfast programme hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, for which it says it has “ambitious” plans.

Chris Rogers is joining GB News from Fresh Start Media, which he co-founded to make programmes including Sky News’ show for children, FYI, and where he has developed, produced, directed or executive produced numerous documentaries.

Rogers has previously been a presenter, starting out aged 19 as the youngest ever presenter of Newsround and later reporting and presenting for Sky News, ITV News, the BBC and Channel 4.

He said: “The opportunity to take one of the UK’s fastest-growing morning news programmes to the next level is an absolute gift.

Related

“My life as a journalist has had one aim, to give people a voice. GB News set out to do exactly that, so I’ve admired it since launch for creating an approach to news where British people are heard, included, and informed without an agenda.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

GB News Breakfast won the best multichannel news programme award at July’s Tric Awards, which are voted for by members of the public who also voted GB News presenter Nigel Farage as best news presenter.

GB News head of programmes Ben Briscoe said: “Chris has a deep understanding of the stories that really matter to people. We have ambitious plans for Breakfast, which has started to beat its rivals consistently, and Chris is the perfect leader to help us execute them.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog