View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
August 22, 2023

GB News Breakfast gets new editor to execute ‘ambitious’ plans

Chris Rogers joins from Fresh Start Media, where he co-created Sky News' children's show FYI.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Chris Rogers, new editor of GB News Breakfast
Chris Rogers, new editor of GB News Breakfast. Picture: GB News

GB News has appointed a new editor of its breakfast programme hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, for which it says it has “ambitious” plans.

Chris Rogers is joining GB News from Fresh Start Media, which he co-founded to make programmes including Sky News’ show for children, FYI, and where he has developed, produced, directed or executive produced numerous documentaries.

Rogers has previously been a presenter, starting out aged 19 as the youngest ever presenter of Newsround and later reporting and presenting for Sky News, ITV News, the BBC and Channel 4.

He said: “The opportunity to take one of the UK’s fastest-growing morning news programmes to the next level is an absolute gift.

“My life as a journalist has had one aim, to give people a voice. GB News set out to do exactly that, so I’ve admired it since launch for creating an approach to news where British people are heard, included, and informed without an agenda.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

GB News Breakfast won the best multichannel news programme award at July’s Tric Awards, which are voted for by members of the public who also voted GB News presenter Nigel Farage as best news presenter.

GB News head of programmes Ben Briscoe said: “Chris has a deep understanding of the stories that really matter to people. We have ambitious plans for Breakfast, which has started to beat its rivals consistently, and Chris is the perfect leader to help us execute them.”

Content from our partners
How Racing Post survived pandemic shutdown and bounced back to growth
How Racing Post survived pandemic shutdown and bounced back to growth
Rob Waugh
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
Rob Waugh
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
Freddy Mayhew

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor