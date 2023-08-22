GB News Breakfast gets new editor to execute ‘ambitious’ plans

GB News has appointed a new editor of its breakfast programme hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, for which it says it has “ambitious” plans.
Chris Rogers is joining GB News from Fresh Start Media, which he co-founded to make programmes including Sky News’ show for children, FYI, and where he has developed, produced, directed or executive produced numerous documentaries.
Rogers has previously been a presenter, starting out aged 19 as the youngest ever presenter of Newsround and later reporting and presenting for Sky News, ITV News, the BBC and Channel 4.
He said: “The opportunity to take one of the UK’s fastest-growing morning news programmes to the next level is an absolute gift.
“My life as a journalist has had one aim, to give people a voice. GB News set out to do exactly that, so I’ve admired it since launch for creating an approach to news where British people are heard, included, and informed without an agenda.”
GB News Breakfast won the best multichannel news programme award at July’s Tric Awards, which are voted for by members of the public who also voted GB News presenter Nigel Farage as best news presenter.
GB News head of programmes Ben Briscoe said: “Chris has a deep understanding of the stories that really matter to people. We have ambitious plans for Breakfast, which has started to beat its rivals consistently, and Chris is the perfect leader to help us execute them.”
