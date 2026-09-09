Emily Maitlis joins The New World as columnist

The News Agents co-host Emily Maitlis has joined The New World magazine as a diary columnist.
Former Newsnight host Maitlis will write a fortnightly diary column with insights from her life and her work covering political and cultural events for her Global podcast.
The New World’s founder and editor-in-chief Matt Kelly noted that the title also publishes a diary column from The Rest Is Politics co-host and former Labour PR chief Alastair Campbell.
Kelly said: “If political podcast has a king and a queen, we’ve got them both.
“Emily’s first diary is everything I could wish for. George Clooney, Maggie Gyllenhaal and a Roman Catholic Cardinal all colliding around the topic of AI and big tech in Venice.”
The New World changed name from The New European last year to reflect its broadening coverage beyond the Brexit vote and the impacts of the UK leaving the EU.
The paywalled title says it has 35,000 paying subscribers across its website and weekly print edition.
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