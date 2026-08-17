Daily Mail appoints US general manager to build subscriptions and ad partnerships

The Daily Mail has created a general manager role for the US to drive subscriptions growth and build partnerships with advertisers and agencies.
It has appointed Mike Rothman, whose new role replaces Greta Lawn, who became Daily Mail’s president for North America in September with the aim of leading revenue growth.
Rothman spent almost two-and-a-half years as president of US digital news start-up The Dispatch, which covers politics, policy and culture.
He previously co-founded lifestyle and parenting advice platform Fatherly in 2013 which he led as CEO until 2022, and he is also a managing partner of management advisory business Sprezzatura Ventures.
Vere Harmsworth, executive chairman of the Daily Mail, said: “The US is pivotal to Daily Mail’s ambition to be the world’s leading news and entertainment publisher.
“Mike is a creative leader who can convert our brilliant journalism and vast reach into great outcomes for our advertising and commercial partners.”
Rothman will report to Danny Groom, CEO and publisher of the Daily Mail, in his new role and will work closely with Katie Davies, US editor-in-chief.
Groom said Rothman joins the Daily Mail at “an exciting moment in its evolution”.
“We are investing in journalism and innovative digital products, with the aim of securing a successful long-term future for the business,” he said.
“Mike is a seasoned publishing executive and entrepreneur, and I am certain he will help us turbocharge subscription growth, and forge deeper relationships with advertisers in the US.”
Rothman said: “As a long-time student of media businesses, I’ve always admired Daily Mail’s rich history and distinctive voice across platforms.
“I’m particularly energised by the opportunity in front of us: to harness that scale at a moment when media business models are rapidly evolving.
“I’m looking forward to partnering with Katie and the broader team to build a commercial engine that matches our editorial ambition and positions the business for its next chapter of growth.”
Rothman told Semafor Daily Mail has historically relied on programmatic advertising but needs to deepen its commercial partnerships, build new products and grow its subscription business through personalisation, scoops and tailored subscription bundles.
He added that Daily Mail also plans to create video franchises for its social media platforms that advertisers can sponsor.
Rothman said the company expects social video revenue to grow to more than a third of total direct advertising revenue.
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