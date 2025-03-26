BBC Scotland head of news Gary Smith to step down

BBC Scotland's head of news and current affairs Gary Smith, who is to step down after almost a decade. Picture: Alan Peebles/BBC Scotland/PA Wire

BBC Scotland’s head of news and current affairs Gary Smith is to step down after almost a decade, saying it has been a “privilege” to have a front row seat as history was made.

Smith has spent most of his 40-year career as a journalist with the BBC, apart from a four-year stint at Channel 4 News in the late 80s and early 90s.

He took over as head of news at BBC Scotland in 2016 and has steered the newsroom through major events such as the EU referendum, several elections, the pandemic and the death of the late Queen at Balmoral.

Smith will leave the role in the summer and the search for his successor will begin immediately.

He said: “It’s been a privilege to have a front row seat as history was made over the past four decades in Scotland, the UK and the world.

“I’ve worked with some brilliant colleagues, been involved in the biggest stories, and had a lot of fun along the way.

“Now the time’s right for a change, to revisit my first love of writing, to give something back to journalism by helping the next generation of reporters, and to have the space to spend more time with my wonderful family.”

Born and brought up in Glasgow, Smith, 64, was educated at Glasgow University before undertaking a postgraduate journalism diploma at Cardiff University.

In 1984 he started with the BBC as a news trainee and became a sub editor with BBC News the following year.

He moved to Channel 4 News in 1989 and worked as a senior political producer, foreign producer and programme editor covering stories such as the late Margaret Thatcher’s departure from Number 10 Downing Street, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the civil war in Kashmir.

Returning to the BBC in 1992, he worked as assistant editor on the then Nine O’Clock News and also as editor of political news and UK news editor.

BBC Scotland director Hayley Valentine said it was hard to overstate his contribution to news journalism and the BBC and said he has “steered the newsroom through some huge stories”.

She said: “His relationship with Network News, and the high regard in which he is held there, have made our newsroom all the stronger.

“At BBC Scotland, he has transformed our digital news offer, overseen the growth of our award-winning investigations department, and most recently launched a suite of new content focused on reaching diverse audiences in different ways.

“Personally, I will miss Gary terribly – he has not only been a brilliant colleague, but a supportive friend.

“Crucially, his judgment is second to none and his advice is always worth listening to.”

