BBC News deputy CEO Jonathan Munro promoted to global director

BBC News' new global director, Jonathan Munro. Picture: BBC

BBC News director of journalism and deputy CEO Jonathan Munro has been promoted to global director.

In the newly-created role Munro remains deputy CEO, but takes on additional responsibilities overseeing BBC Monitoring and as director of the World Service from September.

BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness said: “I know at first hand the qualities Jonathan will bring to this vital role – his leadership, his expertise, and above all, his journalistic integrity.

“The BBC is a truly global broadcaster and the World Service is a priceless asset – the world’s most trusted international news provider. In a world of disinformation and diminishing freedom of speech, it is more needed than ever.”

Munro said he was “thrilled and daunted in equal measure to be taking on the enormous responsibilities of leading the BBC World Service, along with other international activities for our global audiences.

“As I’ve travelled around the world with the BBC over the last decade or so, everywhere I have been I’ve been told of the enduring value of impartial news, in English and our more than 40 other languages. The need for independent news is growing, not shrinking, and the BBC’s role in pursuing truth and enriching knowledge has never been more important.

“The BBC teams I have met across the world are dedicated, professional and talented. I can’t wait to start working with them all.”

Munro spent the first 26 years of his journalism career at ITN, with stints covering the Balkan and Gulf Wars, the Beijing and London Olympics, and two years as political news editor. He won an RTS Judges’ Award for negotiating the UK’s first prime ministerial debates in 2010.

Last year he told the Media Society that the BBC had made a “mistake” in speculating that an aerial attack on Gaza’s al-Ahli Arab Hospital was likely carried out by the Israeli military. Responsibility for the bombing remains a subject of disagreement among third-party experts.

Munro takes over leadership of the World Service from Liliane Landor, who announced her departure from the corporation in April. In May Landor gave a speech warning the World Service needed better resourcing if it was to compete with foreign news services run by Russia and China.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog