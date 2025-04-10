Anushka Asthana joins Channel 4 News as US editor

Anushka Asthana. Picture: ITN

ITV News deputy political editor Anushka Asthana is moving to ITN stablemate Channel 4 News as US editor.

Asthana, who has held the ITV News role since July 2021 and co-hosted ITV’s Peston with political editor Robert Peston, will make the move this summer.

At Channel 4 News, Asthana will succeed Siobhan Kennedy who has been US correspondent for six years and is now rejoining the programme’s team in London.

Channel 4 News editor Esme Wren said: “Anushka is truly one of the UK’s brightest political talents, performing at the top of her game to deliver agenda-setting coverage on some of the biggest stories of the day.”

She said Anushka will take on the US beat at a “vital moment for American and international politics, with her craft, expertise and journalistic enterprise. Her commitment to bringing new audiences to trusted, public service news reflects the spirit of Channel 4 News, and I know she’ll take us forward in engaging global audiences in our operations from the US.

“I want to thank Siobhan for her truly outstanding commitment to this brief over the past six years, with her signature tenacity that I know she’ll inject back here in the UK.”

Asthana, who joined the board of the Society of Editors this year, was previously presenter of The Guardian’s daily news podcast Today In Focus and she has also served as political editor at The Guardian and senior political correspondent at Sky News.

She has also presented BBC Radio 4’s Week In Westminster and worked at The Times, The Observer and The Washington Post.

