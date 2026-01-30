Anna Starnes named Ipswich Star and EADT editor

Newsquest has appointed Anna Starnes as editor of the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times.
She joins Newsquest on 2 February after spending time as a senior editor at Reach title Cambridgeshire Live.
Starnes said: “I’m originally from the States but Suffolk has been my adopted home for nine years.
“The region is a meaningful place to me because my grandfather was stationed here during the Second World War and my husband’s family is from here. I’m really looking forward to serving the people of this special county.”
Regional editor Richard Porritt said: “Throughout the interview process Anna impressed us with her enthusiasm and vision for these titles. She joins at a pivotal moment in regional journalism as we look to harness the power of AI to help us deliver even better products.”
Starnes will oversee both print and digital output and guide the strategic development of the titles.
