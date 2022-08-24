Sussex Police charges filmmaker £250 for clips of Brighton Cat Killer - Press Gazette

Police charged cash for clips of the Brighton Cat Killer after he died in prison.

Sussex Police sold clips of his interviews after Steve Bouquet – known as the Brighton Cat Killer – died of cancer.

The force – known for having an eBay site which sells items confiscated from criminals – has been charging £250-a-clip for interview footage of Bouquet.

Former Royal Navy seaman Bouquet was convicted in July last year of an eight-month campaign of brutal knife attacks on cats.

The 54-year-old had killed nine cats and left seven more for dead.

He died in hospital on 6 January this year.

Interviews are routinely video taped for use in court and handed out by police either during or at the end of trials.

A documentary maker who contacted Sussex Police in July this year to source interview material was told the force were charging £250 per clip.

Clips used as evidence in court and others not played to the jury were offered for sale.

In an email quoting the price for each clip, Sussex Police said: “We only offer a single licence with the minimum cost being £250 for non-exclusive use for up to three years.

“Please let me know if you would like to purchase.”

Five neighbouring police forces said there were no circumstances in which they would sell police interviews to the press.

A spokesman for the Met police said: “We only release footage where it is being used contemporaneously as part of an appeal or where it has been entered in evidence at court.

“We don’t charge a fee for this.”

Essex police said: “It is a categoric no from us. And I’d refer you to College of Policing code of ethics for further guidance.”

Surrey police said: “We do not charge for supplying video to the press.”

Kent police said they were not aware of any instances where they have charged the press for any videos.

Hampshire police said: “As a Force we would not charge a fee for this in any circumstance.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “On a day to day basis we supply the media with a great deal of information and materials about policing issues, operations and investigations and which is freely used for contemporaneous reporting.

“We support the principles of open justice and the wider benefits to our local communities of sharing this information, legally and proportionately, for the prevention and detection of crime, and building confidence in reporting.

“In this case, evidential material used in court was supplied to all media freely for use at the time.

“For requests to use non-contemporaneous material, and where its judged there is no further policing purpose, we may seek a fee for administrative time so as not to burden the tax payer.

“This is common practice and accepted within the production industry.”