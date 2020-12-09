Silence from Sky News on staff breaches of coronavirus rules as reporters are taken off air

Sky News has said it will not say anything further about the alleged breaches of coronavirus restrictions by star presenter Kay Burley and three of her fellow journalists after launching an internal investigation.

Breakfast presenter Burley (pictured), political editor Beth Rigby, North of England correspondent Inzamam Rashid and presenter Sam Washington reportedly joined Burley to celebrate her 60th birthday.

Guido Fawkes was the first to report that the journalists were among a group of ten sitting across two tables at the Century Club in Soho on Saturday night. The club has a roof terrace and gatherings of up to six people from different households are allowed outside.

Burley has admitted going to a second restaurant, but said it was only to use the toilet.

After making an initial statement about being “disappointed” and launching an internal review, Sky has declined to answer questions about whether Sky News would report on what had happened, whether it would publish the results of its internal investigation, and whether disciplinary action was possible.

All four of the named journalists have reportedly been taken off the air, with Burley not due to return until 2021 as she already had annual leave booked after Friday.

She was replaced by Niall Paterson on Wednesday morning’s breakfast show while Sarah Hewson took over at the last minute from Coventry University Hospital on Tuesday, the morning after the news broke.

A Sky News spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We place the highest importance on complying with the government guidelines on COVID, and we expect all our people to comply.

“We were disappointed to learn that a small number of Sky News staff may have engaged in activity that breached the guidelines.

“Although this took place at a social event in personal time, we expect all our people to follow the rules that are in place for everyone.

“An internal process is underway to review the conduct of the people involved.”

Burley apologised on Twitter for an “error of judgment” after she “inadvertently broke the rules” by “popping into another restaurant” after the 11pm curfew to use the toilet.

A subsequent tweet in which she wrote “whatever else you read be safe in the knowledge I was always heading to my beloved Africa on Friday to sit with lions. They kill for food not sport” has since been deleted.

London’s Tier 2 rules mean indoor socialising between households is banned and there is a limit of six on groups gathering outside.

Photo credit: Sky News / Youtube