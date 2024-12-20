Trust, quality and data: Key ad revenue themes for publishers in 2024

In late November, I attended Press Gazette’s Media Strategy Network USA in New York City. The event was an inspiring and thought-provoking gathering for the publishing and advertising community, and Brand Metrics was proud to be a sponsor. Held in the vibrant heart of the media world, the event brought together industry leaders, publishers, and marketers to discuss the current challenges and opportunities shaping the landscape.
Through keynotes, panel discussions, round tables, and one-on-one conversations, recurring themes emerged that underscored the pressing priorities and innovative strategies driving the industry forward. Trust, quality, data strategies, and a renewed focus on mid-funnel success metrics were central to the dialogue, offering valuable insights for publishers striving to evolve in today’s dynamic environment.
Shift towards trust and quality
Trust stood out as a paramount theme throughout the event. For both news consumers and the brands advertising in these spaces, trust forms the bedrock of engagement and credibility. Publishers are balancing the demands of maintaining high-quality journalism while facing the pressure to reduce costs in ad operations and editorial processes.
The emphasis on quality goes beyond the newsroom with revenue teams adopting higher standards for user and ad experience. The industry is moving away from made-for-advertising site experiences and beginning to view advertising on their sites as content, holding it to a standard closer to that which they hold their own content to. Think quantity over quality, with fewer (but more impactful) ad calls on the page, higher standards for creative, and increased CPMs.
It appears that brands are onboard with this shift towards trust and quality and are adjusting their media plans accordingly as publishers noted an increase in proportion of direct-sold revenue year-over-year.
While optimism for an advertiser revenue rebound remains, the sentiment expressed was clear: “moderately down is the new up.” Publishers are adjusting expectations and strategies to navigate an unpredictable economic climate.
First-party data revolution
The industry let out a collective sigh of annoyance earlier this year when Google backtracked on its years-long promise to deprecate the cookie. Publishers, brands, and tech companies were frustrated by the considerable time spent to understand and adapt for this change. Alas, time heals most things, and it seems the industry is ready to acknowledge that the work wasn’t for nothing.
The deprecation of third-party cookies was a wake-up call for publishers to rethink their data strategies. Conversations at the event highlighted how the “fire drill” created urgency in developing first-party data solutions and how the task now at hand is figuring out how to effectively package and monetize these efforts.
By building thoughtful data strategies around the audience they know best, publishers can offer advertisers a more personalized and impactful approach, reinforcing the value of their inventory in a competitive marketplace.
From the brand side, preparing for a cookieless future meant thinking about campaign success differently. Limitations in cross-site tracking would further muddle the (flawed) attribution conversion model so many have become reliant on. Google did publishers a favour: they got brands thinking about evaluating performance at the domain level and got them to consider alternative metrics for campaign success, metrics that tend to skew in favour of publisher environments.
New metrics: From clicks to consideration
One of the most forward-thinking topics revolved around the evolution of success metrics. Publishers have held on tightly to using traditional performance indicators like delivery, viewability, and clicks as metrics for campaign performance, while brands have held on tightly to the lowest funnel metrics like cost-per-click and conversion.
Brands are starting to push for more insight into campaign performance (again, shoutout to the cookie) and brands and publishers alike are embracing mid-funnel metrics such as brand lift and consumer attention. These metrics provide a more nuanced understanding of advertising impact and align closely with long-term brand-building goals.
This transition was a key focus at Brand Metrics’ table, where we discussed the above trends towards quality, trust, and refined first-party data strategies have correlated with an increased need to understand performance in publisher environments. We debated the growing importance of outcomes data and its role in driving higher revenue through direct-sold campaigns.
The general consensus was that proving effectiveness will continue to be a key requirement for publishers to highlight the value of their environments, but that this process needs to be applied consistently and in a holistic way. This is likely to involve using traditional performance metrics alongside outcomes data, as well as their own first party data to paint a fuller picture of campaign performance and give the publisher the tools to both understand the likely causes and to use that insight to positively impact future campaigns.
2025 and beyond
The Media Strategy Network USA event in New York underscored the need for publishers to stay ahead of industry shifts by embracing innovative metrics, leveraging first-party data, and prioritizing trust. Outcomes data stands out as a critical tool in this journey, bridging the gap between traditional performance measures and the broader brand-building goals advertisers value.
At Brand Metrics, we’re committed to helping publishers harness the potential of outcomes data to transform their strategies, strengthen their commercial propositions, and create more impactful partnerships with advertisers. As the industry continues to evolve, it’s clear that those who focus on driving effectiveness and trust will be best positioned for long-term success.
