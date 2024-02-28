Non graduates are breaking through ‘paper ceiling’ to secure media jobs

As any seasoned media professional knows only too well, often the best and most career-defining lessons have been learned in the field (be that newsroom, TV studio or boardroom) and not in a university library.

But thanks to the advent of blogs and social media, and the subsequent changing face of digital media, those starting out have been able to side-step conventional routes and take control of their own career paths without going down the well-trodden path of undertaking a university degree, followed by work experience or an internship, before securing their first job.

And it seems employers are taking note. According to a recent Gartner report on the future of work trends, the “paper ceiling” is crumbling and degrees are no longer the number one must-have. Instead, employers are looking beyond qualifications and focusing on skill-based hiring instead.

Large organisations including Google, Delta Airlines, Zoho and Accenture have already removed degree requirements from job postings to attract talent that might not fit the traditional mould.

This correlates with recent research conducted by the National Council for the Training of Journalists’ (NCTJ), which established that despite the fact that 91% of new entrants into the profession possess a degree, “the continuing increase in the ‘graduatisation’ of journalism could be acting against attempts to increase some aspects of diversity”.

Moving towards a more progressive future?

Here in the UK, News UK, publisher of The Times, The Sun and Times Radio, has launched a paid apprenticeship programme with the NCTJ to facilitate on-the-job training, mentoring and coaching in place of a university degree, however entrants must complete a NCTJ diploma.

The BBC also offers a pathway into the media that eschews the traditional university degree, with its website stipulating, “Don’t worry if you don’t have extensive experience, it’s your passion and values we are interested in”.

Similarly, Sky offers hands-on apprenticeships that don’t require a university degree.

Even if you’re more established in your career, this shift towards skill-based hiring is making its presence felt across the wider media landscape and with soft skills coming more sharply into focus in recent years.

The World Economic Forum predicts that analytic and creative thinking, along with resilience will be the top workplace skills of the future so it’s never been more prudent to focus on how you can adapt your existing experience to buffer your career path.

However, if you feel as though you’ve outgrown your current position or are worried your employer is a couple of clicks away from outsourcing your work to AI, it could be time to look for a new opportunity.

