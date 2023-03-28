‘Golden age of journalism ahead’ says 30ToWatch journalism awards chair John Ryley

John Ryley. Picture: Sky News

Outgoing Sky News chief John Ryley is to chair the judging panel for the 2023 MHP Group 30ToWatch Journalism awards.

Now in its 12th year, 30ToWatch has recognised some of the best young talent in the industry including Sophy Ridge, Harry Cole, Kate McCann and Lewis Goodall.

Free to enter (deadline Friday 31 March), the awards are for all journalists aged 30 or younger in categories including News and Investigations, City, Politics, Production (TV, radio, podcasts) and Consumer Affairs.

Among the more recent winner are Marianna Spring, the BBC’s first specialist disinformation correspondent, Nadine White who became the UK’s first dedicated race correspondent at the Independent and Nathan Lee of ITV News for his role in breaking Partygate.

Related

Ryley, who is stepping down after 17 years in charge at Sky News, gave the keynote speech at last year’s 30ToWatch awards ceremony.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

He said: “When you get to my age the tendency is to look back at decades past and to develop a rose-tinted reminiscence of a better bygone age.

“But in many ways Sky News was born exactly because of a belief that the best days of journalism lay ahead as long as the industry was ready to adapt, innovate and stimulate.

“Because the truth is that if we are ever to talk about the golden age of journalism, we should be absolutely clear about something:

“The golden age of journalism is always ahead of us.”

Ryley will lead a judging panel of 20 senior journalists including: Ruth Sunderland, of the Daily Mail, Daniel Hewitt, from ITV News and Robert Guest the Deputy Editor of the Economist.

They will be joined by former 30ToWatch winners John Stevens (political editor of the Mirror), Kat Lay (Health editor of The Times) and Peter Campbell (Global Motoring Correspondent at the FT).

One of last year’s winners, Molly Clayton of the Mail on Sunday, has encouraged other young journalists to enter the MHP Group 30ToWatch awards.

She said: “It’s a really hard industry to get into and can be a hard industry to work in. So I think it’s really important to celebrate the work of journalists and their achievements, especially young journalists.”

Victoria Newton, the editor of the Sun will give the keynote speech at this year’s MHP Group 30 to Watch prize-giving ceremony at News UK on 3 May.

The event will be hosted by Lucrezia Millarini of ITV News.

Enter the 30ToWatch journalism awards now (for free) deadline is end of the day 31 March 2023

Judging panel for the 2023 MHP Group 30ToWatch Journalism Awards:

John Ryley, Head of Sky News

Anne Alexander, Head of Politics, Good Morning Britain

Robert Guest, Deputy Editor, The Economist

Jim Norton, Technology Editor, Daily Mail

Natalie Kenway, Global Head of ESG Insight, ESG Clarity

Emily Fairbairn, Associate Head of Features, The Sun

Kerri-Ann Roper, Head of Entertainment & Features, PA Media

John Stevens, Political Editor, Daily Mirror

Paul Morgan-Bentley, Head of Investigations, The Times

Colletta Smith, Cost of Living Correspondent, BBC News

Ruth Sunderland, Group Business Editor Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday

Richard Fletcher, Business Editor, The Times

Anthony France, Senior News Correspondent, Evening Standard

Peter Campbell, Global Motor Industry Correspondent, Financial Times

Daniel Hewitt, Investigations Correspondent, ITV (Charlotte)

Sam Taylor, Interim Chief Operating Officer, BBC

Sonia Sodha, Columnist, The Guardian

Kat Lay, Health Editor, The Times

Laura Donnelly, Health Editor, The Telegraph

Ben Wilkinson, Head of Personal Finance, Daily Telegraph

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog