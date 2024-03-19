Want that promotion? How to confidently advocate for yourself in a shifting media landscape

||

According to the World Economic Forum, the future of work will not only be about hard skills; it will be about holistic, or soft job skills. Media companies want people with an eye for detail, creative problem-solving skills, a collaborative mindset and an ability to deal with ambiguity and complexity.

In this context, an applicant’s academic qualifications and work experience, while important, are no longer the sole determining factor in their employability. Skills-based hiring is more of a priority now than ever before.

According to a recent report by TestGorilla (which surveyed 3,000 employees and employers around the world), 76% of employers use some skills-based hiring to find new talent, with almost 55% using role-specific skills tests.

Nearly all surveyed companies believe that skills-based hiring expanded talent pools, fostered diversity and promoted internal growth; leading to higher retention rates and better quality hires.

Additionally, 86% of jobseekers surveyed felt that the opportunity to showcase role-relevant skills increased their likelihood of securing that dream job.

Fundamental change

The shift towards skills-based hiring is more than a trend; it’s a fundamental change in how we define and value competence in the workforce.

In the media industry, staying relevant has always meant continuously honing your craft and expanding your skill set. Journalists today have to master multimedia storytelling, leveraging video, audio, and social media platforms to engage diverse audiences.

Data journalism skills, including data analysis and visualisation, are now essential for uncovering and conveying complex stories. Mastering emerging technologies such as AI, and understanding SEO and analytics helps in crafting content that resonates and reaches a wider audience.

Additionally, proficiency in digital security practices is crucial to protect sources and information in an era of heightened cyber threats. Improving your skills not only enriches your reporting but also ensures your adaptability and value in a competitive industry.

Of course, selling yourself is also key. As uncomfortable as it may be at times, self-advocacy is essential to career advancement. The reality is that it’s unrealistic to assume that your boss or colleagues will notice all your skills, talents and accomplishments without your pointing some of them out. That said, it becomes easier when you can find ways to do so authentically. And here’s how.

Give credit to your peers

Talk up a team triumph. Speak about what “we” accomplished (not what “I” accomplished) and you’ll become known as a smart person to partner with. Plus, building relationships with peers can improve job satisfaction and benefit you in the future if you ever need a referral.

Share gratitude

If you’re posting on social media, thank the people who helped you to achieve your goal or objective, sharing the credit where it’s due. Describe what each person did to carry the project through—including yourself. You’ll be underscoring your skill in managing the team without directly talking about it—plus, people will look forward to working with you again in the future.

Lift up others at the same time

Spotlighting the achievements of individuals on your team can be an easy and authentic way to expand visibility. Similarly, you might find others making more of a point to acknowledge you, which allows your successes to be seen and heard without you needing to even open your mouth.

Much of your success in the workplace depends on your relationships with your peers. Being genuine, giving credit where it’s due, and sharing praise will endear you to your colleagues and help you establish a good reputation.

