UK-based news agency withdraws faked AI-generated videos

UK-based agency Newsflare has withdrawn a number of fake videos it distributed which appear to have been generated using AI.

One, which depicted a kitten in a nest of owls, remains live on Facebook where it has been viewed 7.8 million times – now with a disclaimer noting it was generated using AI.

The video appeared on Newsflare’s own Animal Antics Facebook channel which has 1.8 million followers.

Newsflare, which counts the likes of the New York Times, BBC and Mail Online among its clients, earns money directly from Facebook for this sort of content.

The video generated thousands of comments on Facebook, many disparaging the use of AI. One said: “Unfollowing you Animal Antics. Had enough of this garbage.” Another said: “I hate AI and dislike how it is being forced on us. So phoney.”

The other videos withdrawn by Newsflare involved a drop tower ride tested in Mianyang, China and “the unbelievable sight of a cat diving into water in park”.

Newsflare claims to be home to the largest collection of rights-cleared and fully licensable user-generated video in the world. It works as a go-between, selling content to publishers on behalf of journalists and other creators and then taking a commission.

Newsflare chief executive Jon Cornwell said: “We have a clear policy in place for gen AI content: if it’s on our platform, or in any of our output, it should be clearly labelled.

“Since the start of the year, we’ve seen an increase in gen AI content and in response we’ve tightened our processes to ensure our filmers, customers and partners continue to receive the same high-quality service they rely on from Newsflare.”

Fake AI-generated videos and photographs are becoming increasingly prevalent on Facebook.

In January, the platform sacked its independent fact-checkers in the US in favour of an X-style community moderation system.

