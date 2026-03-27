Tindle Newspapers sold to Iliffe joint venture

Local newspaper publisher Tindle has been sold to a joint venture between Iliffe Media Group and the Fowler family.
Iliffe and the Fowlers already run a similar joint venture in Scotland with Highland News & Media, which they acquired in 2019, as well as the Newbury Weekly News and Stratford Herald.
The deal, which completes today (27 March), includes all of Tindle’s local journalism brands in Wales, the West Country, Surrey, Hampshire and the Isle of Man.
Brands include the Cornish & Devon Post (founded in 1856), the Mid Devon Advertiser, the South Hams Gazette, the Farnham Herald (1892), Monmouthshire Beacon (1837), the Tenby Observer (1853) and the Isle of Man Courier.
The new owners said they would prioritise building digital subscriptions for the Tindle titles while preserving their local journalism output.
Press Gazette reported last year that Tindle was “right at the start” of its digital subscriptions journey after investing in tech upgrades. Iliffe rolled out a metered paywall across its sites in 2024.
Tindle was founded by Sir Ray Tindle, who died in 2022 aged 95. He started his local newspaper business by buying the Balham & Tooting Gazette with his £300 demob payment after serving in the Far East between 1944 and 1947. It was the first of a series of launches and acquisitions, many of which saved historic newspapers threatened with closure.
Sir Ray stepped down as chairman of Tindle Newspapers when he was 90, with his son Owen taking over.
In a message to staff, Owen Tindle said: “We believe this change of ownership represents the best strategy to enable the local brands you work on to succeed in the years ahead.
“As part of a larger group with greater combined resources and significant experience in developing digital subscription models, the business will be better positioned to thrive in an increasingly digital world. In turn, we believe this will create new opportunities for you – the teams who have made our brands such an important part of their local communities.
“I am pleased that lliffe News & Media and the Fowler family have already demonstrated their commitment to local journalism through their existing businesses and share values very similar to our own. Iliffe Media Group is at the forefront of digital development and is building a subscription-based future for its local news brands. Like us, they are proud of their heritage while remaining clearly focused on digital growth. In Scotland, Iliffe operates a similar joint venture with the Fowler family and is successfully developing Highland News & Media in Inverness and the surrounding communities.
“This has not been an easy decision for my family. As you know, the business was built by my late father, and we are immensely proud of its rich heritage and the important role it has long played in the communities we serve. That legacy has only been possible because of the dedication, professionalism and hard work of you and your colleagues, for which I am sincerely grateful.
“However, being a responsible long-term custodian also means recognising when it is time for change. Given the scale and pace of digital transformation within our industry, and the competition from the tech giants, we believe that now is the right moment to pass the baton to an owner with the scale, expertise and resources to ensure the long-term sustainability of quality local journalism.”
The late Peter Fowler was the former majority shareholder of Highland News & Media while the Iliffe family has been involved in publishing local news since 1891. Iliffe Media Group owns brands such as Kent Online and the Rutland & Stamford Mercury (Lincs Online).
The acquisition was led by Iliffe non-executive director David Fordham, who said: “We are proud to welcome these historic titles into our family of local news brands.
“Tindle’s newspapers have an exceptional heritage and a deep bond with their communities – values that closely align with our own.
“Our priority will be to accelerate digital subscription growth while preserving the trusted local reporting that readers rely on.
“We believe passionately that high-quality, independent local journalism is essential to strong, informed communities.”
Edward Iliffe, owner and CEO of Iliffe Media Group, said: “We know the trust readers have in the Tindle titles and firmly believe we represent the best home for them.”
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