August 15, 2024

Dementia magazine launched as side project secures major headline sponsor

Dementia Help is a quarterly digital magazine, website and Facebook group.

By Dominic Ponsford

Christina Collison and Dementia Help magazine
After her mother died of dementia, magazine editor Christina Collison launched her own title as a side project to support carers of those with the disease.

Now quarterly magazine Dementia Help has been given a financial boost after signing DementiaNet as its exclusive headline sponsor.

Collison (pictured above, left) said: “Dementia Net’s new interactive platform aligns perfectly with my mission at Dementia Help to offer comprehensive support to carers.

“This partnership will ensure that we continue to provide the very best resources to the dementia community.”

Collison runs Dementia Help on her own with the help of freelances. She estimates the quarterly digital magazine, which has been running for just over a year, has around 10,000 downloads per edition. The title has a further 15,000 followers on its Facebook page and also publishes a website.

She said: “I was editing Women’s Running magazine when my mum was diagnosed with vascular dementia and it became increasingly challenging to manage the job and her needs.

“I am hoping the magazine will grow and develop and I would like to launch it in print. It will always be free for carers but we would welcome more advertising revenue both for the magazine and the website.”

