Dow Jones launches first custom news feed for enterprise client

Sherry Weiss, chief marketing officer for Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, and Dow Jones news on WSJ Professional+ dashboard in LSEG Workspace. Pictures: Dow Jones

Dow Jones has launched a custom content feed for users of London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Workspace financial data platform.

News and data from Dow Jones publications The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Market Watch and Investor’s Business Daily will appear in a customised dashboard, curated by a team of the company’s journalists to include the top stories of the day.

The launch is the first customised solution built for an enterprise partner by Dow Jones with more expected to follow.

Dow Jones chief marketing officer Sherry Weiss told Press Gazette the launch is part of an evolution of the publisher’s enterprise subscriptions strategy.

“For us, both our direct subscription business and our enterprise subscription business are equally important to achieve our growth aspirations, and frankly to deliver the needs of our customer base, we need both those strategies going forward.”

She added that Dow Jones is “uniquely positioned” because it has not only its newsbrands like The Wall Street Journal but also B2B business titles across risk, energy, wealth and investing.

Dow Jones said Workspace subscribers will now get a “comprehensive view of market trends, performance metrics and relevant news for asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds and other portfolio managers focused on the companies, executives and trends that are critically important to making investment decisions”.

Dow Jones is one of the key growth drivers at parent company News Corp and in the three months ending 31 December its risk and compliance professional information business revenues were up 11% year on year, with energy up 10%.

Weiss said: “We do business with a large proportion of the Fortune 500 companies globally and when we’re talking with our clients on the enterprise side of the house, they’re indicating to us a desire to have customised solutions for their employee bases so that they can start engaging with news within their workday more seamlessly, and news and content that is more curated and applicable for what their jobs are.

“So that’s really the shift towards moving more from a volume-based play where you could purchase a whole bunch of subscriptions, but at a discounted rate, towards looking to differentiate and build customised, curated experiences with enterprise partners to meet their needs – and LSEG, this partnership, is an example of what that shift looks like.”

Although the latest launch, called WSJ Professional+, is a custom product, Weiss said “we’re hopeful that there’ll be more out of box solutions that would not require something as highly customised”. Other customised large-scale partnerships are also part of the aim.

The launch is part of a multi-year partnership with LSEG announced last summer. LSEG Workspace is a competitor of Bloomberg Terminal.

Weiss said she understands that Workspace is aiming to provide “a differentiated news-first experience, which is why this partnership is so important to both of us and the app that they’re building on workspace featuring Dow Jones content is truly one of the key differentiators that we’re both leaning into. It provides their clients something that they would not be able to get with competitors.”

Dow Jones news on WSJ Professional+ dashboard in LSEG Workspace. Picture: Dow Jones

The launch fits into the strategies for 2025 outlined by Weiss in Press Gazette’s article about the biggest revenue opportunities for this year and how publishers plan to maximise them.

Weiss wrote in December: “Scale alone is no longer the differentiator it once was. The value lies in cultivating relationships with audiences who rely on our expertise to power their decision-making. These audiences come to us not by chance but by necessity. As the digital referral ecosystem continues to evolve, this organic engagement is a powerful asset, and nurturing it will be crucial in future-proofing success in 2025 and beyond.

“We’re leaning into our subject matter expertise to support professionals across industries and roles. Whether it’s a CEO preparing for a board meeting, a compliance officer analysing risk trends, or a policy leader shaping the future—we’re there with tools, data, and expertise to help them succeed. We’re also focused on meeting our growth audience of professionals where they are—through innovative pricing models, dynamic bundles, and customised solutions that reinforce our value.”

