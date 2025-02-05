Kay Burley retires from Sky News: ‘Let politicians of every party rejoice’

Kay Burley just after announcing her retirement from Sky News; and her applause from colleagues on the side of the studio. Pictures: Sky News Youtube screenshots

Kay Burley has announced her retirement from Sky News after 36 years.

Burley, who has been at Sky News since it launched in 1989, delivered the surprise news at the end of Wednesday morning’s breakfast show – revealing it had been her last.

Burley said that “after over a million minutes of live TV news… it’s time for me to indulge in some of my other passions”.

The announcement was followed with a montage of major moments from Burley’s career, including her delivery of the news that Princess Diana had died and covering the 11 September terror attacks.

Sky News executive chairman David Rhodes wrote to staff immediately after the broadcast, saying: “Talking with Kay about her plans, we all felt it was more fitting that Kay break this story herself. She’s done that now in her own words, and we’ll be sharing the clip on social channels today.

“A founding member of Sky News, Kay helped build our proposition from its launch in 1989. She has been a constant presence on our screens over the course of our 36 years.

“With millions of minutes presenting live rolling news, Kay’s legacy in television journalism is unmatched, as is her commitment to Sky’s legacy. And I’m sure some MPs in Westminster will sleep easy knowing they won’t face her indomitable questioning in the mornings….

“Kay confirmed that today was her final broadcast with Sky News. Of course, Breakfast continues — with the other current presenters and with our Friday-Sunday team.We thank Kay for her huge contribution to Sky, to the art of the interview and to British journalism. And we wish her the best of luck.”

“From a standing start to one of the most recognised and valued brands in global news, it’s been an honour and a privilege to work with some of the best and hardest-working teams in the business.

“News, by its very nature, is often devastating — and together, we’ve covered so many life changing events, from the tragic death of Diana, the shocking terror attack of 911, the Asian tsunami, the Concord air disaster.

“But we’ve also enjoyed some wonderful high notes too, haven’t we? The thrill of London winning the chance to host the 2012 Olympics, a plethora of royal weddings, jubilees — and who can forget days and days and days of waiting for royal babies to arrive at the Lindo Wing?

“But after over a million minutes of live TV news — more than anyone else in the world — it’s time for me to indulge in some of my other passions, including my love for travel.

“So after covering 12 separate general elections, including Sir Keir Starmer’s victory last year, I’m retiring from Sky News. Let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news.

“Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can’t tell you how much I’ve appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades. You’re awesome.

“I’ll post more on my social media and hope to see you around. Please keep in touch.”

