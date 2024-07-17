GB News Radio rolls out AI-generated sports news bulletins

A screenshot of GB News Radio on the gbnews.com website. Screenshot: Press Gazette

GB News says it will introduce AI-generated sports news bulletins to its radio station, promising they are “the tip of the iceberg” of the broadcaster’s artificial intelligence plans.

The 30-second sports updates will air at the end of the main news bulletins, which are broadcast at 30 minutes past the hour from 6.30am to 11.30pm.

GB News Radio is an audio-only simulcast of the television GB News channel. As of Wednesday morning the AI bulletins did not appear to have gone live on the station.

GB News digital chief: ‘This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of our AI rollout’

The broadcaster said the sports bulletins are written by generative AI using articles on gbnews.com and that they are then read out by “the virtual voice” of GB News presenter Tatiana Sanchez.

GB News chief digital officer Geoff Marsh said the rollout comes “at the same time as we continue to expand and develop our sporting coverage”.

He added: “This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of our AI-rollout. We’re already using advanced video-to-text transcription and are experimenting with several other exciting gen-AI developments that will help us deliver the stories our audience wants faster and more accurately, across all platforms…

“These AI updates are fast, smooth and keep our radio audience informed of everything that’s happening in sport, right up to-the-minute, seven-days-a-week.

“They require almost no human intervention, utilise digital articles which already exist and are delivered using Tatiana’s friendly, recognisable voice which will be very familiar to everyone in the GB News family.”

The rollout makes GB News the first UK news broadcaster to integrate generative AI into its regular public-facing output.

Away from broadcasting, however, the London-focused site of regional publisher National World introduced an AI-generated weather presenter back in October 2023.

