Four female news presenters settle age and sex discrimination claims with BBC

(Left to right) Annita McVeigh, Martine Croxall, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera arriving at the London Central Employment Tribunal in Kingsway, central London on 1 May 2024. Picture: PA/PA Wire

The BBC has agreed a settlement with four of its female news presenters over employment tribunal claims including age and sex discrimination.

Presenters Martine Croxall, Karin Giannone, Kasia Madera and Annita McVeigh launched an employment tribunal against the BBC which was due to start next week, but will now not go ahead following the settlement.

In reaching a resolution there is no acceptance of liability by the BBC, the PA News agency understands.

A statement from the presenters said: “We can confirm that we have reached a resolution with BBC management that avoids the need for a tribunal hearing in respect of our employment-related claims.

“A protracted process lasting almost three years is now over. We’ve been deeply moved by the support we’ve received.

“We look forward to contributing further to the success of BBC News, especially to live programming and the growing streaming services that are so important to our audiences.”

Croxall, McVeigh and Madera alleged discrimination on the grounds of age, sex, being a union member and wages, while Giannone had alleged discrimination based on age, sex and wages.

In November 2024, the women filed an appeal after their claim was denied at a previous tribunal last year, which came after they had previously reached settlements in 2020.

In their dispute with the corporation, the four alleged they lost their roles on the BBC News channel following a “rigged” recruitment exercise, but the BBC has insisted its application process was “rigorous and fair”.

A BBC spokesperson said: “After careful consideration we have a reached a resolution which brings to an end protracted legal proceedings with four members of staff and avoids further costs for the BBC.

“In doing so we have not accepted any liability or any of the arguments made against the BBC. We are simply bringing to a close all of the actions brought against us so that all involved can move forward.

“The BBC successfully launched a single BBC News channel in 2023, bringing the best live and breaking news on TV and online both here and around the world.

“We welcome this opportunity to now look to the future, and to work together on delivering for our audiences – which is our first priority.”

Croxall, who has worked for the BBC since October 1991, has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News since 2001.

She has also appeared on BBC One network news bulletins.

Since March 2012, Madera has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News and also appeared on BBC1 network news bulletins.

McVeigh, who has worked for the BBC since October 1995, has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News, since 2006.

She has also appeared on BBC network news.

Giannone started working for the BBC in January 2005.

She became a permanent staff member in April 2008 and has been a chief presenter on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.

