BBC local radio cuts continue to bite as stations share newsreaders

Most BBC local radio stations have begun sharing newsreaders on weekday afternoons as part of the broadcaster’s cost-saving measures.

This week staff in the North East and North West were told a pilot which would have enabled each of their stations to keep their own live news bulletins has ended and will see them revert to the same sharing model as other regions of England. However, each station will continue to have bespoke local news in their bulletins.

Press Gazette understands this means 22 out of 39 BBC local radio stations will be sharing a newsreader in pairs, with half of the stations having their news bulletins pre-recorded (usually at 20 minutes to the hour) by someone in a neighbouring area.

The pre-recording that now takes place has led to some concerns among journalists that breaking news can at times no longer be covered in the first available bulletin.

Stations also have the option to revert to all local news programming if a big story breaks but this has only happened on a small number of occasions to date.

In October 2022 the BBC commenced plans to begin sharing more programmes between its local radio stations. They all still have dedicated programming between 6am and 2pm on weekdays but some stations have begun sharing regional programmes on weekday afternoons and on weekends.

The full list of BBC local radio stations that are now sharing newsreaders on weekday afternoons are:

Devon and Cornwall

and Cornwall Sussex/Surrey and Kent

and Kent Norfolk and Cambridgeshire

and Cambridgeshire Northampton and Three Counties Radio

and Three Counties Radio Berkshire and Oxford

and Oxford Hereford & Worcester and Shropshire

and Shropshire Nottingham and Leicester

and Leicester Wiltshire and Gloucestershire

and Gloucestershire Lincolnshire and Humberside

Bold indicates the stations from which the shared newsreaders broadcast, and which continue to have their own live bulletins. The rest are now pre-recorded.

Following the end of the pilot in the North East and North West, the following stations will begin sharing newsreaders from October:

Lancashire and Cumbria

and Cumbria Newcastle and Tees

On Saturdays and Sundays all 39 stations still produce and air their own live and local bulletins.

The pilot had involved journalists in Cumbria, Lancashire, Newcastle and Tees combining their newsreading duties with writing content for online. The NUJ told members in the region, in an email seen by Press Gazette, that despite the BBC’s decision, this remains its “preferred option, as we firmly believe that local audiences are best served by updates that come from their local area”.

According to the NUJ email, the BBC found that keeping local newsreaders across ten sites would cost an extra £500,000 per year and “was not financially viable”.

The BBC has promised editorial and technical training for newsreaders and studio producers involved in the output of a shared programme, as well as its continued training for journalists in the production of digital content.

An NUJ spokesperson told Press Gazette: “The NUJ is obviously disappointed and will continue to campaign and make the case – both within and outside the BBC – for live and local content, including news bulletins and local radio programming to serve the needs of audiences in communities across the country.

“We will be making our case to the new Labour government for proper funding of local news across the BBC that reverses the damaging cuts that have been wrought and secures investment across all platforms for the future.”

Press Gazette understands there have been questions raised about why certain stations are paired and others are not: for example, Nottingham and Leicester share but BBC Radio Derby continues to have its own dedicated newsreader and live bulletins, even though they share the same afternoon show.

A BBC spokesperson said: “All of our local radio stations have their own news bulletins but most stations share newsreaders on weekday afternoons. BBC Radio Lancashire, Cumbria, Newcastle, and Tees will now do the same.

“The BBC has to continue improving its efficiency, and make choices about how and where we allocate our resources to ensure value for money for all licence fee payers.”

Press Gazette understands the BBC is now setting up a working party to support staff and monitor and improve the workflow around bulletins.

The rest of the BBC’s 39 local radio stations not listed above continue to produce their own local news bulletins even if they are part of shared weekday afternoon programmes.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog