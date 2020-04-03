Press Awards reveal winners despite cancelling ceremony over Covid-19

The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday were named newspapers of the year by the Society of Editors today after the group’s annual awards ceremony was cancelled by the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

The Press Awards winners were due to be announced at a gala dinner in London yesterday but this was postponed last month and has now been cancelled altogether, although judging had been completed.

Instead they were revealed online and on social media today.

Society of Editors executive director Ian Murray said: “While the battle to defeat the Covid-19 virus and support the UK public at this time eclipses all other considerations, I do feel it is important to ensure the hard work and professionalism shown by the national press during 2019 does not go unrecorded.”

The Daily Mail was named daily newspaper of the year after a “sensational” year with “unforgettable scoops, campaigns and front-page splashes”, the Press Awards judges said.

Meanwhile the Mail on Sunday was recognised for “world-beating” scoops, including the publication of leaked diplomatic memos about US President Donald Trump and analysis of Prince Andrew’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Telegraph won the most number of gongs overall with ten prizes, including news website of the year, scoop, front page (pictured) and investigation prizes for its work revealing details of alleged sexual and racial abuse by retail boss Philip Green.

The judges described the investigation as a “shining example of public interest journalism” and praised journalist Claire Newell for exposing “wrongdoing by a powerful individual despite his best and lengthy attempts to thwart publication”.

The Times and Sunday Times also won ten awards combined, including young journalist of the year for Henry Zeffman, broadsheet interviewer for Janice Turner, news podcast for Red Box, political reporter for Tim Shipman and foreign reporter for Anthony Loyd who was the first journalist to track down Britain’s ISIS bride Shamima Begum in Syria.

The i’s Deborah Orr, who died of cancer aged 57 in October last year, was named broadsheet columnist of the year as the judges said: “The British press and its readers are sadly now poorer without this shrewd voice of humanity.”

Megan Lucero, who leads the Bureau of Investigative Journalism’s Bureau Local project, received Women in Journalism’s Georgia Henry Award for Innovation for her work using “sophisticated digital data gathering techniques to enhance grassroots local reporting”.

“WIJ salutes her data-driven public interest reporting and how it is contributing stories to newsrooms across the UK,” the judges said.

Society of Editors president Alison Gow said: “It’s absolutely right that we celebrate the brilliant journalism of the past year and show our appreciation of those reporters, photographers, digital specialists and designers who work so hard to inform, challenge and entertain.”

Gow, who is digital editor-in-chief for Reach regionals, added: “We thought 2019 was a busy year for news – 2020 has made an early bid for that crown. As a result (whether they appreciate them or not) audiences have never needed journalists more.

“From fast, accurate delivery of breaking news to the escapism of a fantastic long read or podcast that takes us outside of our little lockdown bubbles for a few minutes, the role of the journalist is as vital as it’s ever been.

“And we will be back, celebrating those roles in all their forms, next year as usual.”

Press Awards 2019 winners:

Chairman’s Award

Winner: Diana Thomas, The Telegraph

The Journalists’ Charity Award

Winner: Bryony Gordon, Columnist and Mental Health Ambassador

The Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award for Digital Innovation

Highly Commended: Dr Frances Ryan

Winner: Megan Lucero, Bureau Local

Young Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Adam Crafton, The Athletic UK

Winner: Henry Zeffman, The Times

Interviewer of the Year – Popular

Highly Commended: Patrick Hill, Sunday Mirror

Winner: Jan Moir, Daily Mail

Interviewer of the Year – Broadsheet

Highly Commended: Chrissy Iley, The Sunday Times Magazine

Winner: Janice Turner, The Times

Lifestyle Podcast of the Year

Highly Commended: The Sun Football Podcast and the Evening Standard’s Women Tech Charge

Winner: The Dan Wootton Interview, The Sun

News Podcast of the Year

Highly Commended:Tales of Silicon Valley, The Sunday Times

Winner: Red Box, The Times

Science Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Sarah Knapton, The Telegraph

Winner: Robin McKie, The Observer

Showbiz Reporter of the Year

Highly Commended: Krissi Murison, The Sunday Times Magazine

Winner: Simon Boyle, The Sun

Specialist Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Robert Mendick, The Daily Telegraph

Winner: Robert Booth, The Guardian

Fashion Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Jess Cartner-Morley, The Guardian

Winner: Lisa Armstrong, The Daily Telegraph

Environment Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Leslie Hook, Financial Times

Winner: Nada Farhoud, Daily Mirror

Photographer of the Year

Highly Commended: Hannah McKay, Reuters

Winner: Danny Lawson, PA Media

Winner: Yui Mok, PA Media

Sports Photographer of the Year

Highly Commended: Kevin Quigley, Daily Mail

Winner: Richard Pelham, The Sun

Cartoonist of the Year

Highly Commended: Chris Riddell, The Observer

Winner: Matt Pritchett, The Telegraph

Travel Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Greg Dickinson, The Telegraph

Winner: Chris Haslam, The Sunday Times

Foreign Reporter of the Year

Highly Commended: Christina Lamb, The Sunday Times

Winner: Anthony Loyd, The Times

Health Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Laura Donnelly, The Daily Telegraph

Winner: Shaun Lintern, The Independent

The Hugh McIlvanney Award for Sports Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Daniel Taylor, The Athletic UK

Winner: Laura Lambert, Daily Mail

Political Reporter of the Year

Highly Commended: Steven Swinford, The Times

Winner: Tim Shipman, The Sunday Times

Political Commentator of the Year

Highly Commended: Tim Shipman, The Sunday Times

Winner: Marina Hyde, The Guardian

Feature Writer of the Year – Popular

Highly Commended: Guy Adams, Daily Mail

Winner: Oliver Harvey, The Sun

Feature Writer of the Year – Broadsheet

Highly Commended: Sharon Hendry, The Sunday Times Magazine

Winner: Christina Lamb, The Sunday Times Magazine

Technology Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Madhumita Murgia, Financial Times

Winner: Alex Hern, The Guardian

Reporting Diversity Award

Highly Commended: Ian Birrell, The Mail on Sunday

Winner: Telegraph Women’s Sport

Business and Finance Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Tim Bradshaw, Financial Times

Winner: Philip Aldrick, The Times

Critic of the Year

Highly Commended: Marina O’Loughlin, The Sunday Times Magazine

Winner: Michael Billington, The Guardian

Columnist of the Year – Popular

Highly Commended: Jan Moir, Daily Mail

Winner: Sarah Vine, Daily Mail

Columnist of the Year – Broadsheet

Highly Commended: Giles Coren, The Times

Winner: Deborah Orr, i

Scoop of the Year

Highly Commended: Shamima Begum: Anthony Loyd interview, The Times

Winner: Sir Philip Green and Britain’s #MeToo scandal, The Daily Telegraph

Scoop: Popular Life

Highly Commended: Prince Philip Crash Victim, Sunday Mirror

Winner: The Prime Minister and the American businesswoman, The Sunday Times

Investigation of the Year

Highly Commended: The ‘Nick’ Investigation, Daily Mail

Winner: Sir Philip Green and the British #MeToo Scandal, The Daily Telegraph

Sports News Story of the Year

Highly Commended: Alberto Salazar Doping Ban by Matt Lawton, The Times

Winner: Saracens, Daily Mail

News Reporter of the Year

Highly Commended: Stephen Wright, Daily Mail

Winner: Tom Kelly of the Daily Mail and Claire Newell of The Daily Telegraph

Business and Finance Team of the Year

Highly Commended: The Sunday Times Business & Money Team and The Telegraph’s Business and Finance Team

Winner: Woodford’s downfall, Financial Times

Supplement of the Year

Highly Commended: The New Review, The Observer

Winner: Telegraph Women’s Sport

Magazine of the Year

Highly Commended: The Telegraph Magazine

Winner: The Times Magazine

Front Page of the Year

Highly Commended: Give me a world I can grow up in, Daily Mirror

Winner: A woman groped, another put in a headlock, and a black man told he was ‘still throwing spears in the jungle’, The Daily Telegraph

The Cudlipp Award for Campaign of the Year

Highly commended: Change the Law for Life, Daily Mirror

Runner-up: Save our Post Offices, Daily Mail

Winner: Time to end Cystic Fibrosis drug scandal, Daily Express

News Website of the Year

Highly Commended: The Guardian

Winner: The Telegraph

Sunday Newspaper of the Year

Highly Commended: The Sunday Times

Winner: The Mail on Sunday

Daily Newspaper of the Year

Highly Commended: The Sun

Winner: Daily Mail