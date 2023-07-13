Podcast 55: Launching in a time of turmoil, with Semafor CEO Justin B Smith

Semafor launched in October last year promising to be the news outlet for the “200 million people who are college educated [and] read in English”.
Nine months on, chief executive Justin B Smith explains to Press Gazette that, while it still wants that audience, in the nearer term Semafor is going to look more like a luxury brand.
Smith also tells the Future of Media Explained podcast why he won’t be spending Semafor’s millions in the bank any time soon – and how the brand’s signature yellow colour harkens to the grandeur of Chinese emperors.
