Podcast 46: How publishers can cash in on online shopping

This episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an interview with Christian Broughton, managing director of The Independent
The Independent runs one of the best-known affiliate marketing operations among news publishers through its Indy Best product reviews and recommendations section. As advertising revenue has declined, publishers are increasingly turning to other ways to make news pay and e-commerce, which includes affiliate marketing, is a key income stream for the Independent which went online only in 2016.
Broughton speaks to Aisha Majid, Press Gazette’s data journalist, about how The Independent has managed to build up an e-commerce business that brings in a sizeable portion of The Independent’s revenue and what lies behind its year-on-year growth.
How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast
1. In your browser
You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.
You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.
And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.
2. In a podcast app
The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Acast.
Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.
3. On your smart speaker
If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog