  1. PG Podcast
January 19, 2023

Podcast 30: The future of royal reporting after Spare

Camilla Tominey talks to the Press Gazette podcast about the future of royal reporting.

By Dominic Ponsford

In the latest edition of the Future of Media Explained podcast Press Gazette talks to the journalist who first broke news of Harry and Meghan’s romance, Camilla Tominey, about the future of royal reporting.

Tominey balances covering politics with royalty and is an associate editor of the Daily Telegraph and host of the Camilla Tominey show on GB News.

She explains why Harry has got the press all wrong, why she stands by her reporting of the infamous bridesmaid’s dress fitting row and why she won’t be suing the Duke of Sussex despite his personal attack on her professionalism in his best-selling memoir.

