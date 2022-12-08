Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. PG Podcast
December 8, 2022

Podcast 26: How to bounce back from disaster with Ink’s Simon Leslie

Ink CEO Simon Leslie on how to bounce back when disaster hits.

By Dominic Ponsford

Press Gazette editor in chief Dominic Ponsford spoke to Ink Publishing chief executive Simon Leslie about how his company bounced back from disaster in 2020.

It went from being the biggest in-flight magazine publisher in the world, with turnover of $100m, to zero overnight in March 2020. He talks about how the company recovered and reinvented itself with a little bit of help from 50 of the world’s leading motivational speakers including Wim Hoff, Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort and diminutive US mountaineer Alison Levine.

Leslie has plenty of upbeat advice for media CEOs who may be worrying about the current economic downturn.

How to listen to the Future of Media Explained Podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explainedis available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

