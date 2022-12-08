Podcast 26: How to bounce back from disaster with Ink’s Simon Leslie

Press Gazette editor in chief Dominic Ponsford spoke to Ink Publishing chief executive Simon Leslie about how his company bounced back from disaster in 2020.
It went from being the biggest in-flight magazine publisher in the world, with turnover of $100m, to zero overnight in March 2020. He talks about how the company recovered and reinvented itself with a little bit of help from 50 of the world’s leading motivational speakers including Wim Hoff, Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort and diminutive US mountaineer Alison Levine.
Leslie has plenty of upbeat advice for media CEOs who may be worrying about the current economic downturn.
