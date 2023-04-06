Podcast 41: Going global with GQ editorial boss Will Welch

The Covid-19 pandemic led Conde Nast to accelerate its plans to create a digital-first global content strategy. Several of its biggest brands, including Vogue, GQ and Conde Nast Traveller, have now restructured under global leaders – ending unnecessary competition and sharing the same joint vision and ethos for the first time.
GQ global editorial director Will Welch spoke to Press Gazette about how the magazine brand has evolved under his editorship, how teams on its 20 international editions now work together and how this benefits its advertising clients.
Welch was speaking shortly before the launch of GQ’s inaugural Creativity issue, the first time the magazine will share the same pages cover to cover in every market, and Global Creativity Awards gala being held in New York on 6 April.
How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast
1. In your browser
You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.
You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.
And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.
2. In a podcast app
The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Acast.
Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.
3. On your smart speaker
If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog