Data Access for All: Getting the Right Numbers to the Right People

Partner content*: Gone are the days when data was in the hands of an exclusive group of analysts who alone had the skills to export and interpret that data for teams across the business. For a business to be data-driven, every member of the team should have access to the information they need to make decisions.

But making data accessible, shareable and exploitable for everyone in an organization is easier said than done…especially for teams operating on disparate tools and varying levels of data expertise.

A recent report from Piano and Digiday, “The state of audience data and analytics,” found that silos in data management are a top challenge for more than half (56%) of publishers and brands. Other common barriers to effectively using data include a lack of interoperable systems (50%) and a lack of resources to manage execution (48%).

Launched in September 2021, Piano Analytics delivers a powerful analytics solution designed for broad accessibility and manipulation, regardless of an employee’s level of data proficiency. By democratizing access to data, businesses can eliminate data silos and ensure all teams, from marketing to sales, data science to operations, are operating from a single source of truth.

By aligning on a single source of truth and giving data novices the stats they need to make decisions—powering content recommendations, promoting high-performing content, engaging with users who are most likely to register or subscriber, and more—data scientists can spend less time creating reports and more time mining more granular insights.

