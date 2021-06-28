Mirror executive editor and founder of the newspaper’s Pride of Britain Awards Peter Willis died suddenly on Friday.

Reach editor-in-chief Lloyd Embley broke the news to staff on Monday afternoon, paying tribute to Willis’ “enormous” contribution to the company.

Husband and father-of-two Willis spent 23 years at the Mirror, first joining the newspaper as launch editor of Saturday supplement The Look in 1997 after starting his career at the Manchester Evening News and The Sun.

He edited the Daily Mirror and then the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People before becoming group executive editor and director of the Pride of Britain Awards, which he founded, last year.

In his message to staff, seen by Press Gazette, Embley said: “His contribution to the Mirror and the wider group was enormous but his crowning achievement was to conceive, launch and establish the Pride of Britain Awards.

“Without his drive, creativity and tenacity, Pride of Britain would never have become the national institution it is today.

“He always knew what was needed to add that extra bit of magic and sparkle to the event every year – and he never gave up in his pursuit of perfection. It was something to behold.”

Reach has offered grief counselling and support information for staff and said it will make a meeting room in its Canary Wharf headquarters available for anyone who wants to meet and talk about the news in person.

Reach chief executive Jim Mullen said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Peter and my sympathies go out to his family and friends.

“I know that Peter was a much-loved colleague and achieved so much during his career, in particular as the driving force behind the Pride of Britain Awards that have become a national event. We will of course provide all possible support to the family and colleagues now and moving forward.”

People quickly began to share tributes to Willis, a well-known Fleet Street figure.

Michael Greenwood, head of Reach’s news wire, said: “An exceptional journalist and editor, Peter Willis was also warm and kind. Be it as Santa for the Daily Mirror kids Christmas party or overseeing a page 1 scoop he was brilliant.”

An exceptional journalist and editor, Peter Willis was also warm and kind. Be it as Santa for the @DailyMirror kids Christmas party or overseeing a page 1 scoop he was brilliant. Seen here + @Kevin_Maguire + Richard Wallace putting the 4am 2010 general election paper to bed. RIP pic.twitter.com/2LuPVK8Ay0 — Michael Greenwood (@greenwood100) June 28, 2021

Daily Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire said Willis was a “lovely, gentle, funny and fantastic company as well as a great journalist gone far too soon”.

Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers said: “Peter Willis was not only a giant of the industry, he was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. A mentor to myself and many others, his death leaves a huge void. His legacy in creating the Pride of Britain awards will be unmatched. Rest easy mate.”

Freelance journalist Steve Clark said: “This is such incredibly sad news. Peter was one of the first people working in Fleet Street I dealt with as a young provincial reporter.

“He was kind, supportive and brought real energy to everything he did and obviously made a huge success of The Pride of Britain Awards.”

Mail on Sunday showbiz editor Katie Hind described Willis as the “loveliest, most thoughtful, wonderful man and the most brilliant journalist” while former Daily Mirror head of features Carole Watson said he was a “kind, loyal and super-talented friend and colleague”.

Feature writer and editor Clare Goldwin said: “Unbelievably sad. So talented and one of the good guys. Also a boss who took the Christmas party so seriously he once gave us time off to go to a fancy dress shop so our costumes would look fab.”

Picture: Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images