Brussels journalism stalwart Hans de Bruijn dies aged 75

Tributes have been paid to Hans de Bruijn, a long-time stalwart of the media scene in Brussels, who has died aged 75.
De Bruijn, who passed away in November this year, was secretary general of the International Press Association, API-IPA, the first organisation to unite non-Belgian journalists of all categories and specialisations based in Belgium. He had served in the role since 2013.
Catherine Feore, vice-president API, told Press Gazette: “Hans was such a decent and kind person. After a full and impressive career as a journalist, he took on the role of secretary general of the International Press Association. When others would have been happy to put their feet up, Hans was very much committed to fighting the corner and achieving the best outcomes for journalists.”
She added: “His long career and experience were invaluable and he is greatly, greatly missed.”
On Friday, API-IPA issued a statement which said he had “showed quiet, patient, and unwavering commitment after a courageous battle with illness”.
The statement read: “More than a secretary general, Hans was a dear friend to so many of us.
“Loyal, decent, and always modest, he had a constant, grounded sense of what was feasible, appropriate, and simply the right thing to do.
“Hans’ dedication to API-IPA was boundless, lasting until the very end of his battle with illness.”
Born in The Hague in 1950, Hans spent many years of his professional career outside his home country, working as a correspondent in Brussels and Washington. Yet he always remained attached to his origins. He became API vice-president in 2011 after a 37-year career at the Netherlands Press Association (GPD).
The statement added: “We are deeply grateful for his boundless commitment to API. Even as he battled illness, Hans was the driving force behind our 50th-anniversary celebration in July at the Residence Palace.
“Both the small and major tasks he performed—quietly, diligently, and without fanfare—were essential to defending foreign correspondents.
“His absence is felt acutely in our small, volunteer-driven organisation. And we mourn his loss. But we also remember the joy and professionalism that Hans brought to our work. Hans held clear views on how to move our API forward, yet he always listened and consistently forged compromises in the interest of Brussels’ entire international press corps—members and non-members alike.
“This made him a deeply respected interlocutor in relations with the EU institutions, NATO, and the Belgian authorities.”
The statement said: “Never judgmental and always able to see the lighter side, Hans made our correspondents’ community both stronger and kinder.
“We encourage all API members to hold his wife Elianne, his family, and his loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.”
A funeral service will take place on Saturday 6 December at 3pm in the Eikenveld hall of Begrafenissen Pues in Herent.
