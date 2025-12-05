Meta signs raft of AI content licensing deals

Meta has signed AI content licensing deals with major publishers including People Inc, CNN and Fox News.
The Facebook owner said the deals will help it provide a wider variety of real-time content, including global news, entertainment and lifestyle, on its Meta AI assistant.
It noted it will be linking out to the publishers and “allowing you to visit these partners’ websites for more details while providing value to partners, enabling them to reach new audiences”.
The full list of publishers included in the announcement are: CNN, Fox News, Fox Sports, Le Monde Group, People Inc, The Daily Caller, The Washington Examiner, USA Today and the USA Today Network of regional newsbrands.
Their content is expected to start appearing on Meta AI within days.
Meta said: “We’re committed to making Meta AI more responsive, accurate, and balanced. Real-time events can be challenging for current AI systems to keep up with, but by integrating more and different types of news sources, our aim is to improve Meta AI’s ability to deliver timely and relevant content and information with a wide variety of viewpoints and content types.”
People Inc said it was “Meta’s first lifestyle content partner” and is providing content across the entertainment, home, food, health and finance verticals via its brands including People, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Food & Wine, Southern Living, Verywell Health and InStyle.
People Inc said in a statement: “The terms of the deal are not being publicly disclosed. The multi-year partnership provides Meta access to People Inc content to help Meta AI users discover lifestyle topics tailored to their interests – from holiday trends to celebrity news – ensuring appropriate attribution and links back to all People Inc websites.”
People Inc has already signed content licensing and technology-sharing deals with OpenAI and Microsoft.
People Inc CEO Neil Vogel said: “Trusted content is the lifeblood of the internet – future AI innovation depends on it.
“We’re proud to be Meta’s first lifestyle content partner and to leverage our trust and scale to help people using Meta AI discover the information they need.
“Following our commercial agreements with OpenAI and Microsoft, we are accelerating our partner strategy with AI leaders who are committed to creating a thriving and sustainable internet.”
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog