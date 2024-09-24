AI-aggregated newsletter firm changes logo after Buzzfeed legal threat

Trending Now's new logo

An AI-powered aggregator newsletter publisher has changed its logo in response to a legal threat from Buzzfeed.

Buzzfeed got in touch with Trending Now in July after Press Gazette published a story about the business, which had exceeded one million subscriptions across 27 B2B verticals within two years of its launch without employing any journalists.

Buzzfeed issued a “cease and desist” letter over the Trending Now logo, which featured a circle containing an arrow pointing up and to the right with a kink downwards and up again in the middle.

Press Gazette received a similar letter after our original article included a screenshot of the Trending Now site in which the logo could be seen. We agreed to remove the image but not remove the full article.

Related

Trending Now said it had not realised the close similarity its logo, designed in-house, held to Buzzfeed’s trademarked version until the copyright letter arrived.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

However it agreed that they looked “almost identical” and agreed to change its design within 90 days. Trending Now’s new logo features a straight arrow pointing upwards from the edge of a circle and is in the process of being fully rolled out.

Trending Now managing director Joe Newton told Press Gazette that during the redesign process, they noticed that the “zigzag icon is like the globally used kind of symbol for the term trending”.

“So when we were searching for different variations of that, they’re all pretty similar. I mean, don’t get me wrong, the Buzzfeed trademarked version and our version was very similar, but it’s that zigzag arrow is kind of the commonly used icon for the word trending. So it sort of seems a bit funny to us: it’s like if someone was to trademark the infinity symbol, do you know what I mean?”

Newton specifically cited the arrows on the logos for Google Trends and business media company Morning Brew, although neither are in a circle like Buzzfeed’s. A similar symbol has also been used on a Tiktok Trending report.

Trending Now’s designer concluded that the zigzag arrow in a circle to symbolise trending was “a bit outdated anyway”. Newton added: “Why not turn it into a positive? It definitely has been a positive because we’ve got a better logo, it’s been modernised now and maybe we’ve even modernised the icon for the term trending.”

Buzzfeed logo and other ‘trending’ logos with a similar upwards arrow: from Tiktok trending report, Google Trends and Morning Brew

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog