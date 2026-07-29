Scotland’s Daily Record targeted by fascist-styled protesters at office

The editor of the Daily Record has pledged to “continue to report without fear” after a fascist-style protest was held outside the newspaper’s office last week.
Around 50 people dressed fully in black stood silently in a military-style formation in the road outside the Glasgow office building on Friday, appearing to imitate the Blackshirts of Mussolini’s National Fascist Party.
They appear to have taken umbrage with coverage of their “silent protests” held around Scotland in the Daily Record, which revealed one of the men involved as a “notorious football thug”.
The gathering outside the newspaper office was the fourth in Scotland this summer and the third in Glasgow.
The crowd of protesters stood in a military grid formation while one member placed a flag baring a picture of a wolf alongside the name “ALBA DEFENSOR” (meaning “Defend Scotland”) and the slogan “protecting Scotland” outside the office doors.
The flag was accompanied by a burning candle and the handwritten note: “It takes courage to seek the truth, it takes none to spread suspicion.”
Neil McIntosh, Daily Record editor and Reach Scotland editor-in-chief, told Press Gazette: “Our top priority is to protect our teams as they continue to report without fear on the far-right voices trying to intimidate us and others across Scotland.”
The National Union of Journalists expressed concern over increasing intimidation towards journalists in Scotland.
Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ Scotland national organiser, told Press Gazette: “The NUJ is concerned about the increasing amount of abuse and threats of violence aimed at journalists in recent weeks in Scotland, especially those connected with groups taking part in organised protests.
“No journalist should face harassment as part of their job in a democratic society, and we urge all those affected to contact the NUJ so we can build a clearer picture of the current threats to journalists.”
The Stand Up to Racism Scotland expressed “full solidarity” for Daily Record staff after “far-right activists staged a ‘protest’ outside their offices…
“We have no doubt that the Daily Record is being targeted for their consistent reporting and denunciation of key far right agitators.”
Protests by the group have previously seen them present a wreath stating “we apologise” alongside a note with the Italian phrase “Il fine giustifica i mezzi” which translates roughly to “the end justifies the means”. This is understood to refer to mass immigration in the UK being allowed.
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