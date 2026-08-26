What I’ve learned: Future operations director Catherine Westwood who led major digital transformation

Future’s Catherine Westwood

Future operations director Catherine Westwood says learning the importance of “active listening and genuine empathy” has helped her lead staff through several major transformations.

Westwood led the digital transformation of Time Inc’s portfolio of magazines and continues to oversee the editorial teams at Future, where part of her role sees her oversee global print editorial strategy.

A former editor, Westwood leads 180 creative design, production, and picture research staff across Future’s magazine portfolio. She has edited woman&home, Woman, Woman’s Own, and Woman’s Weekly, overseen Future’s TV titles, held senior roles at Hearst, Bauer, and Burda, and spent her formative years at The Sun.

She shares how shouting out success turned into a career highlight and why a famous Roman emperor inspires her approach to her work.

What’s been a big turning point/breakthrough moment for you?

A significant milestone in my career was leading the paper-to-digital transformation of nearly 100 magazine titles during my tenure at Time Inc. We overhauled the entire production cycle, replacing traditional physical assets—such as flat plans, job bags, page proofs, and dummies—with a centralised, unified CMS.

Supported by a programme of comprehensive training and dedicated hands-on guidance, we successfully transitioned every brand to a paper-free environment. This shift proved to be visionary, as it perfectly equipped our teams to pivot to seamless remote workflows during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What’s currently keeping you up at night?

My primary objective is the continuous upskilling of our Editorial Operations team to master cross-platform workflows. While our brand teams and content creators have largely transitioned to this model, our operations must maintain parity with these industry shifts.

Historically, our Editorial Operations staff specialised in magazine production; however, modern brand requirements have evolved to include social media assets, newsletter design, and video production. To remain competitive, we must look beyond traditional print delivery and adopt a 360-degree channel-agnostic mindset.

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

I am motivated by my brilliant Editorial Operations team, which comprises 180 of the industry’s finest talent – including designers, production editors, picture researchers, photographers, and experts in rights and digital editions.

These professionals are the backbone of Future’s market-leading brands, transforming raw content into polished publications. Their passion, dedication, and constant drive to add value make me incredibly proud to lead this department.

How are things going right now, what’s working?

The culmination of a two-year strategic project is currently revolutionising our cross-platform content sharing. By replacing manual searches with a streamlined, single-click transaction system, our editorial teams can now seamlessly repurpose assets.

This workflow has the potential to significantly extend the content lifecycle and enable the business to precisely quantify the volume and value of our output.

What has been your proudest achievement?

A career highlight has been the establishment of the Editorial Operations Town Hall, a dedicated forum for recognising exceptional contributions. Beyond communicating strategy, these sessions provide a platform for our Excellence Awards and showcase our most impactful covers.

We also integrate ‘Slack Shout Outs’ – a weekly tradition where managers publicly celebrate team achievements – to foster a robust culture of appreciation.

Biggest mistake, and what did you learn from it?

Never assume that stakeholders are inherently comfortable with change. It is far easier to lead a transformation than to be the individual whose established routine is being disrupted by it.

I have learned the critical importance of active listening and genuine empathy; every individual deserves a voice during periods of transition. It is vital to articulate the ‘why’ behind the change, helping teams understand the underlying logic. While navigating these journeys is complex, witnessing teams thrive in a new environment is profoundly rewarding.

When it comes to leading a team, motivating others, what works for you?

Effective leadership is about embodying the values you wish to see, rather than merely directing them. I prioritise authentic communication, avoiding corporate jargon to remain accessible for meaningful dialogue. Ultimately, leadership is built on credibility; your team must trust that you will deliver on your promises to maintain faith in your long-term vision.

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what is it?

Prioritise listening over speaking – often the most effective solution is embedded within the problem as it is being described to you.

Who or what inspires you and why?

Marcus Aurelius, the Roman Emperor and Stoic philosopher, remains a primary influence. Despite his absolute power, he practised rigorous self-accountability and reflected deeply on humility and duty. I particularly value his principle: ‘Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.’ I apply this by prioritising action over rhetoric – taking ownership of errors, remaining adaptable, and maintaining empathetic, clear communication under pressure.

What is your work mantra?

Don’t think too hard; just take the opportunities when they arise.

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