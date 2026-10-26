Reuters adds 37 years of Sky News content to its video archive

Reuters has replaced Getty as the exclusive licensing partner for the Sky News video archive.
The deal means Reuters Connect users now have access to more than 150,000 Sky News archival clips from the launch of Sky News in 1989 to the present day.
Around 90% of the collection comprises raw, unbranded footage with natural sound and no reporter voiceover, much of which has never been broadcast.
Head of Reuters news agency Alphonse Hardel said: “The Sky News archive is an extraordinary historical resource and adds to more than a century’s-worth of licensable content on Reuters Connect.
“The platform provides the full depth of history and the breadth of global coverage in one place, with AI-powered search to make it all discoverable and useable for content creators across multiple industries.”
The Royal Family collection alone encompasses around 40,000 clips documenting official engagements, weddings, births, funerals and other significant moments.
Andrew Thomson, executive director of business operations at Sky News, said: “This partnership with Reuters will help elevate this extraordinary collection, built on decades of impartial, on-the-ground eyewitness reporting, making it accessible to a global community of filmmakers, producers, broadcasters and content creators.”
In September, Reuters replaced Getty as the agency partner for the 70-year ITN archive.
Reuters uses its own AI platform to make it easier for customers to search its video archives and find relevant footage.
Getty filed for bankruptcy last week following its failed merger with Shutterstock, and plans to restructure as a private business.
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