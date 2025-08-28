Reach launches All Out Football video brand

In the Mixer hosted by football influencer Olivia Buzaglo and former Man City and England defender Joleon Lescott

Reach has changed the name of its Mirror Football Youtube channel to All Out Football and launched it as a stand-alone brand.

All Out Football gives Reach Studio’s original football content one dedicated hub.

Reach Studio was launched in March 2024 and comprises a 120-strong team creating podcasts and video content.

The Independent has similarly launched a video arm creating personality-led audio and video content.

All Out Football’s multimedia content will sit across Youtube and other social media channels.

This content includes: A weekly flagship show called In the Mixer, a new monthly documentary giving exclusive access to clubs and players around the country hosted by football influencer Olivia Buzaglo and former Man City and England defender Joleon Lescott.

All Out Football also plans to work with “established content creators to make funny, off-the-wall, challenge-based, competition style and vox pop led formats – for example Soccer Scran League – a football content creator travelling around the UK to find and rate the best food on the terraces”.

All Out Football is being backed commercially by gambling platform Sky Bet.

