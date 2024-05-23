News Corp says OpenAI deal marks ‘beginning of beautiful friendship’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and News Corp CEO Robert Thomson. Pictures: Shutterstock and jamesonwu1972/News Corp

News Corp has signed a multi-year global deal that will allow OpenAI to use its current and archived content in products like ChatGPT.

News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson described the deal as “the beginning of a beautiful friendship” months after he said he preferred to “woo” the tech company rather than sue it like The New York Times has done.

The deal covers content from The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, FN, and the New York Post in the US; The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun in the UK; and The Australian, news.com.au, The Daily Telegraph, The Courier Mail, The Advertiser, and the Herald Sun in Australia.

The Wall Street Journal has put a value on the deal of more than $250m over five years “including compensation in the form of cash and credits for use of OpenAI technology”.

It “does not include access to content from any of News Corp’s other businesses” which could mean the likes of book publisher Harper Collins and Sky News in Australia.

As well as the ability to use News Corp content in answers to users and in training OpenAI products, the publisher will also give its “journalistic expertise” to the tech company “to help ensure the highest journalism standards are present” in its products.

Thomson said: “We believe an historic agreement will set new standards for veracity, for virtue and for value in the digital age.”

He described OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and his team as “principled partners… who understand the commercial and social significance of journalists and journalism.

“This landmark accord is not an end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship in which we are jointly committed to creating and delivering insight and integrity instantaneously.”

Altman said: “Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology.

“We greatly value News Corp’s history as a leader in reporting breaking news around the world, and are excited to enhance our users’ access to its high-quality reporting.

“Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances, and upholds the standards of world-class journalism.”

On an earnings call with investors in February, Thomson indicated News Corp was on the way towards making a deal, saying: “It is reassuring that certain digital companies appreciate the value of integrity, quality and creativity, and while certain other media companies prefer litigation, we prefer consultation, as the former is merely creating a gold rush for lawyers.

“Courtship is preferable to courtrooms – we are wooing not suing. But let’s be clear, in my view those who are repurposing our content without approval are stealing.”

News Corp’s announcement follows less than a month after the Financial Times became the first UK newsbrand to confirm a content licensing deal with OpenAI. Other major publishers to have done so include Le Monde, Axel Springer and the Associated Press.

See the full list of publishers who are signing versus who’s suing OpenAI here.

