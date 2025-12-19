Lobby journalists ‘furious’ as No 10 scraps afternoon briefing

Downing Street has scrapped its daily afternoon press briefing, in a move journalists warned could damage scrutiny of the Government.
Number 10 normally holds two briefings for political journalists on most days that Parliament is sitting.
The briefings allow the Lobby, the group of political journalists that cover Westminster, an opportunity to question the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.
But the Government announced on Thursday it would abolish the afternoon briefing from the new year, claiming it was “sparsely attended” in an email to Lobby members.
Number 10 said it would instead offer “occasional” afternoon press conferences with ministers or technical briefings to allow greater access for “content creators” and journalists outside the Lobby.
It also said there would be some morning press conferences with ministers and the prime minister, also for a wider group of journalists and creators, and that on these days there would be no regular morning Lobby briefing.
Tim Allan, Downing Street’s executive director of communications, said the media landscape had been “utterly transformed” in recent years, leaving the current arrangements “not fit for purpose”.
He said change was needed to “better serve journalists” and “better inform the public”, adding the new system would allow the lobby “more direct access to ministers and a greater ability to access information about Government policies”.
But David Hughes and Lizzy Buchan, the outgoing and incoming chairs of the Lobby, said: “We are greatly concerned by this step and furious that the Lobby was not consulted about this move which restricts access and, we fear, scrutiny.
“Downing Street has promised more ministerial press conferences but they will obviously control the timetable for those and will no doubt seek to choose who they take questions from.
“None of this bodes well for transparency from a government which came into office promising to raise standards.”
GB News political editor Christopher Hope said it was “appalling from a government committed to transparency. The drawbridge is being pulled up by No 10 to try to stop political journalists asking the questions that you want answered.”
The Mirror’s deputy political editor (Sundays) Mikey Smith said: “As a result of this change, there will be days when no journalist gets to ask the Government a question on any subject other than what the Government wants to talk about that day. If you think that’s a good thing, please explain why.”
The Guardian’s deputy political editor Jessica Elgot said: “The Lobby is much maligned but these twice daily briefings are essential scrutiny because questions can be asked from any outlet – no matter their politics – on any topic to the No 10 spokesman who must stay in the room until everyone is finished. Government fear this somehow!”
Politico’s UK political editor Dan Bloom said the fact the Lobby briefing continues until there are no more questions “fosters a better conversation and higher quality of information for the public. A press conference with numerically limited Qs is no replacement.”
Conservatives and Lib Dems criticise Lobby plan
Kemi Badenoch said a future Conservative government would restore the afternoon briefings, saying: “Keir Starmer is running scared.
“This is a Labour Government that hates scrutiny and blames everyone else for its failings.”
A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: “The Government will not improve its ability to communicate with the public by drastically reducing transparency and the media’s daily access.
“Updating how it communicates to better reach people is vital, but that can’t be done at the expense of scrutiny and accountability.”
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog