Lifestyle brand Refinery29 closes UK office and lays off journalists

US-based digital media company Refinery29 has closed its UK operations and made an unknown number of company-wide cuts.
The site’s output includes content on lifestyle, fashion, wellness, relationships and money. Its sub-brand Unbothered, which produces lifestyle content aimed at black women has also closed its UK operation.
Refinery29 has online editions still running in the US, Germany, and France. The Australian edition closed in 2024, but the site still puts out syndicated content.
Former art director at Refinery29 UK Kristine Romano said on Linkedin: “After 5.5 years, my time at Refinery29 has come to an end! Alongside many of my brilliant colleagues, I’ve been made redundant – marking the closure of Refinery29 UK after ten incredible years.”
Freelance writer Toluwalogo Niji-Olawepo posted: “It’s actually really painful to see Refinery29 UK and Unbothered UK come to a close. I can’t pretend this doesn’t hurt… having a story of mine published in its Unbothered section was such a full-circle moment. The platform has played a significant role—both directly and indirectly—in my growth as a writer.”
Niji-Olawepo also commended editor of Unbothered L’Oréal Blackett for “amplifying the stories and voices of black women through Unbothered”.
Chanté Joseph, a freelance writer for Refinery29, acknowledged the closure online, adding the “state of the media is so deeply disheartening”.
“I won’t lie, I’m worried about my future, where I go next, and what my career looks like,” she said. “So many incredible publications that value the stories I have to share are shutting down. I’ve loved being in this space, but now I find myself feeling lost – as if I built my foundations on sand.”
Lauren Gordon, another freelance for Refinery29, said: “I’m honestly gutted to hear that Refinery29 UK and Unbothered are closing.
“Refinery29 was the first space in this industry where I felt safe enough to tell my own hair story…I’ll always be grateful to editors like Jacqueline Kilikita and L’Oréal Blackett, who helped bring so many ideas to life. Being even a small part of R29’s history is something I’ll always be proud of.”
She added the “loss” of Unbothered “hits hardest”, “one of the only places in UK journalism that unapologetically centred Black women and women of colour”.
“Unbothered gave visibility, community, and validation where mainstream media so often falls short,” she said. “Losing it leaves a huge gap that urgently needs to be filled.”
[Read more: Managing director of lifestyle publisher Refinery29 joins Standard as CEO]
‘Leading a transformation in media’
A spokesperson for Refinery29 owner Sundial Media & Technology Group said: “This is a pivotal moment for Sundial Media & Technology Group as we step forward into our more fulsome potential as a human connections company.
“Changes are difficult, and we remain confident in what we are building together.
“SMTG is leading a transformation in media, one where technology amplifies, not replaces, human creativity.
“We’re entering a new era as Refinery29 turns 20 years old. We’ll continue to serve her communities across Somos, Unbothered, and Beautycon.
“Our mission has always been to deepen connection, and together we are adapting to change and defining it with innovation, integrity, and purpose.”
Refinery29 was bought by Vice Media Group in 2020, but it was sold to SMTG in 2024.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog