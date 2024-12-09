View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
December 9, 2024

Journalist denies George Osborne stalking charges

Court told any communications sent by Lydia Suffield were in her professional capacity as a journalist.

By PA Media

Lydia Suffield arriving at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday 9 December to plead not guilty in George Osborne alleged stalking case. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Lydia Suffield arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday 9 December to plead not guilty in George Osborne alleged stalking case. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A journalist has denied two charges of stalking former chancellor George Osborne and his wife Thea Rogers for more than a year.

Lydia Suffield, 27, is said to have sent emails and Instagram messages to the couple and to have filed false referrals to children’s charity the NSPCC between 8 June 2022 and 5 July 2023, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Rhianne Neil, prosecuting, said Suffield had also contacted close friends and family of the couple as well as work colleagues.

She said the allegations made against the couple by Suffield included drug abuse, and that Suffield had sent them a present said to be for their young children.

This prompted the couple to pay for extra security at their wedding, she added.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Suffield, who is a freelance journalist, spoke in court only to confirm her name, age and address, and to indicate a not guilty plea.

Alexandra-Maria Eugenicos, defending, told the court that any communications sent by her client were in her professional capacity as a journalist.

District Judge Annabel Pilling sent the matter to crown court for trial.

Suffield will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 6 January.

Osborne married Rogers, a former adviser, on 8 July 2023.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor